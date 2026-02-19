Spanish tennis star Pablo Carreno Busta believes Carlos Alcaraz’s split with Juan Carlos Ferrero was similar to “what happened” when Rafael Nadal split with ‘Uncle Toni’ Nadal.

World No 1 Alcaraz announced his shock split from long-time coach Ferrero in December 2025, ending one of the most successful player-coach partnerships of all time.

Various theories emerged as to what caused the split following its aftermath, though Ferrero later confirmed it was due to a contractual disagreement.

One interested observer in their split was former world No 10 Carreno Busta, who was previously coached by Samuel Lopez — Alcaraz’s current sole head coach.

Carreno Busta also has a close relationship with Ferrero and Alcaraz, and has spent time training at Ferrero’s academy in Villena in the past.

Speaking to AS this week, the 34-year-old revealed that he fought fatigue may have been a factor in Alcaraz and Ferrero’s split, similar to when tennis icon Nadal and ‘Uncle Toni’ parted ways in 2017.

‘Uncle Toni’ Nadal had coached his nephew since he was a young boy, and remained the tennis icon’s main coach until the 22-time Grand Slam champion was in his early thirties.

Carreno Busta said (translated from Spanish): “I suppose, like everyone else, it seemed unexpected to me, something you didn’t think could happen.

“Perhaps, in the long run, just like what happened with Toni and Rafa, there comes a point when it’s been many years. It’s a very close relationship because you share so much time with the player or the coach, and that wears you down.

“But I don’t know exactly what led Carlos or his team to make the decision, nor what led Juan Carlos to accept or reject certain conditions. I don’t know what those conditions were.

“I can’t say for sure what happened, because I don’t know. I’m no longer on the team, not even at the academy; I’m not as involved as I used to be.”

Under Ferrero’s guidance, Alcaraz progressed from a talented teenager to arguably the leading player of his era, winning six Grand Slam singles titles and reaching world No 1 in the ATP Rankings during their partnership.

And Carreno Busta, a winner of seven ATP Tour singles titles and a former Olympic bronze medallist, believes Ferrero deserves huge credit for his work.

“What I do know is that Juan Carlos has done a tremendous job with Carlos: he’s guided him since he was very young, during the most difficult stage, when there are the most chances of not following the path,” added the Spaniard.

“I think Juan Carlos should be congratulated for all the work he’s done. Carlos is very young, but he’s old enough to make his own decisions. And Juan Carlos will be missed on the tour.

“I, for one, will miss him: he’s always been a role model for me when I was a player, and now as a coach too. I get along very well with him, we have a great relationship, and I wish him all the best.”

Alcaraz recently lifted his seventh Grand Slam title — and first post-Ferrero — at the Australian Open, defeating Novak Djokovic in the final at the start of February.

The 22-year-old has returned to action at the Qatar Open this week and has so far beaten Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Royer to reach the quarter-final.

The Spaniard will face seventh seed Karen Khachanov on Thursday.

