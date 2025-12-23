Former world No 4 Guy Forget has described one of the possible reasons for Carlos Alcaraz’s split with Juan Carlos Ferrero as “ridiculous.”

It was revealed last Wednesday that Alcaraz and Ferrero had parted ways, bringing an end to a player-coach partnership that was formed in 2018.

Neither Alcaraz nor Ferrero have directly shared the reasons for the end of their partnership, but reports have shed some light on the situation

Reports in the Spanish media have claimed that the main reason for the split was that Ferrero was offered a reduced financial sum and some additional changes to the relationship that he was not happy with.

A source close to Ferrero, speaking to CLAY and RG Media, said: “What happened is very simple. The contract was annual.

“The 2025 contract ended at the end of November, and they waited until Saturday the 13th of this month to present a new one and until Monday the 15th at the first hour to sign it. Juan Carlos did not accept it, and they did not want to make any changes.”

According to CLAY, when that contract arrived, Ferrero had two days to read and sign it. He made a counter-offer that was not accepted.

Another source told CLAY and RG Media: “There were significant disagreements between Ferrero and Alcaraz’s father about how to manage the player’s career.”

In an interview with Tennis Actu, Forget weighed in on the news and addressed the reported reasons for the split.

“Well… I’m a little surprised. I think, like many tennis enthusiasts, because the collaboration was more than fruitful. We know how much Carlos Alcaraz owes to Juan Carlos Ferrero, who has coached him for many years,” said the Frenchman.

“And we don’t really know the root of the problem—I wouldn’t say ‘the problem’, but what really happened between them — especially since it’s just a few weeks before the next season. So we can imagine they’re already preparing.

“So, it’s not, I imagine, the ideal scenario for Carlos Alcaraz. But when a collaboration goes so well with so many good results, we can always ask ourselves: will the future be even better? It will be difficult to do better.

“The first hypothesis, I find that a bit strange, because today the sums generated by players like Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner are so exorbitant that. I mean, a coach like Juan Carlos Ferrero today, I can’t imagine he wasn’t paid what he was worth.

“So if that’s really the case, it’s frankly ridiculous, because a player who must be generating, I don’t know, 30 million euros a year, who pays his coach 800,000 or 1,500,000… in the end, it brings him so much more than he can possibly pay for anyway.

“The second reason, which is probably the most plausible in my opinion, is that at some point, the accumulated tensions with those around him — rightly or wrongly — often when things aren’t going very well, aren’t always directed at the player directly: it’s the fiancée, the wife, the father, the mother, the agent.

“Sometimes, we know that there are agents who are currently at the heart of a problem and who, in a way, are fuelling the conflicts.

“What’s a shame, I repeat, is that this collaboration is so effective, so fruitful. We know what we have, we don’t know what we’ll have next.

“When you have a young champion like that, at 22, having won everything with his mentor… and suddenly, the balance is disrupted.”

