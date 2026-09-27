The Laver Cup has become one of the most talked-about events in tennis each year, with this year’s edition in London creating a bigger stir than the Davis Cup matches that were played out the weekend before.

That has led some to suggest the Laver Cup is now a more prestigious event than the traditional team event that has been part of tennis for over 100 years.

Roger Federer and his business advisers have certainly created a hugely successful brand with their three-day tournament, but the cost of staging the Laver Cup pushed their hopes of making a profit to breaking point each year.

While the Laver Cup is an officially sanctioned event by the ATP and a weekend has been set aside for it each week to ensure the top players can take part, no ranking points are on offer for the winners.

The reason why the tournament is so attractive for the game’s biggest names is the money on offer and the appearance fees are believed to be especially enticing.

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Prize money of $1.5million is handed out to players on the winning team each year, with that cash spot split equally between all six members of the team.

The losing team receive no prize money, but they are handsomely compensated for taking part thanks to their appearance fees.

The amount each player is paid is not confirmed by tournament organisers, but Tennis365 have been informed by respected sources that a star of Carlos Alcaraz’s status would be paid well in excess of $1.5milion to play at the Laver Cup.

It is not just the three days of competition that are taken into account, as Alcaraz arrived in London on Monday and started doing his media duties to promote the event the next day.

French Open and US Open champions Alexander Zverev could be expected to collect in excess of $1million for playing in the Laver Cup, with the sliding scale of appearance fees dropping depending on the status and ranking of the player. It would also depend on how hard their agent negotiates to get them the best deal.

Those huge appearance fees and the cost of hiring a venue like the 02 Arena in London for a week take a huge slice out of profits made by tournament organisers on ticket sales and sponsorship deals.

Anyone who has attended the 2026 Laver Cup in London will confirm they were bombarded with sponsors advertising before they got into the venue and the huge screens hanging above the court are also used for a constant flow of adverts and sponsors’ promotions.

Federer’s dream of hosting a tennis event to match golf’s Ryder Cup has become a glorious reality with the help of Tennis Australia chiefs, who play a key role in organising the event.

One of the event’s most successful years came the last time it was staged in London, as Federer played his final match in front of a huge crowd in 2022.

That occasion generated global headlines and media coverage, with revenue reported to be around $38million for that year’s Laver Cup.

The event has been making big money from sponsorship and premium hospitality and the event generated a profit of around £3.2mn last year when it was held in San Francisco.

Rolex remains the sole Founding Partner, with UBS, Mercedes-Benz and Alipay+ at Global Partner level. ServiceNow, Genesys, Perplexity and JAB Insurance are Global Sponsors.

On, a shoe brand Federer has a stake in, his clothing sponsor Uniqlo and racket partner Wilson are also a prominent part of the Laver Cup.

However, only a small percentage of the sponsors are now linked to Federer, with more and more premium brands eager to get involved in one of the great success stories in tennis.

Moet & Chandon, Oliver Peoples, BOSS, FAGE, Stella Artois and are also among the key sponsors and more will follow as the Laver Cup is now one of the most attractive events in tennis to be a part of.

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