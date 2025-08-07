Carlos Alcaraz says that he ‘left the court happy’ after losing to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final, setting his main goal for the rest of the season as a return to the world No 1 spot.

The Spaniard made the admission during his pre-tournament press conference at the Cincinnati Open, just weeks after the showpiece match at SW19.

In that clash, Alcaraz lost a Grand Slam final for the first time in his career, at the hands of Sinner, via a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 encounter.

“I obviously didn’t want to lose any finals that I play, even more if it’s a Wimbledon final or a Grand Slam final,” reflected the world No 2.

“I left the court happy. I left the court proud. I left the court smiling, just thinking, ‘Ok, at some point, I have to lose a Grand Slam final. Everyone does.’ I’m just proud.

“Obviously, there are lots of things I have to improve from that match, but it took me hours, not even days.

“I had to be grateful for everything I’ve achieved, that I’m living, and being in a Wimbledon final was more than that.

“Even though I lost it, I left the court proud and happy with everything I did.”

After the defeat to Sinner, the Spaniard opted to skip the Canadian Masters and prioritise rest before the season’s final Grand Slam.

Alcaraz has battled through a packed schedule, winning the title in Monte Carlo, Rome, the French Open, and Queen’s – in addition to finals in both Barcelona and Wimbledon.

“For myself, when I’m off, I’m off,” joked the five-time Grand Slam champion.

“I don’t step into the gym at all. A lot of times my friends, if we go for a trip sometimes, they go to the gym.

“The first week that I had off, I told them, ‘Ok, I’m going to join you just for a little run,’ but then I woke up and said ‘Go, I’m going to keep sleeping!’ I’m just waiting for them with breakfast. I’m already eating!”

Indeed, Alcaraz can – perhaps – afford to slightly lighten his schedule as he sits 1540 points ahead of Sinner in the live ATP Race to Turin rankings.

Additionally, the Spaniard was sensationally upset in the second round of both the Cincinnati Open (by Gael Monfils) and the US Open (by Botic Van de Zandschulp), meaning that he defends just 60 points across the two events.

Meanwhile, the Italian will attempt to defend 3000 points.

Such is the opportunity, Alcaraz has openly admitted to setting his sights on the world’s top spot once again – a position which he last held in August 2023.

“I feel very satisfied with how I’m doing things and want to continue this way,” added the world No 2.

“There are various improvements I would like to implement in my tennis, but right now the key is to maintain joy on the court and be happy off it, enjoying in the most important tournaments in the world.

“My goal from now until the end of the season is to reclaim the world number 1 spot.”

Together, Alcaraz and Sinner have dominated the tour over the past 18 months, winning all of the seven most recent Grand Slams.

Aside from their Wimbledon clash, the pair contested the longest-ever French Open final (five hours and 29 minutes), with the Spaniard saving three championship points via a 4–6, 6–7(4), 6–4, 7–6(3), 7–6(2) win.

“I’m really happy to be building such a great rivalry against Jannik,” Alcaraz analysed.

“Jannik and I, we’ve done great things in tennis already in such a short period. I let the people talk about our rivalry or the things we have done for the history books.

“I’m thinking about the history we’re making in tennis, but I think we have such long careers ahead, just to see how far we can go.

“If we already made history in tennis or not, that’s just for the people to discuss.”

At the Cincinnati Open, Alcaraz will begin his campaign against either Mattia Bellucci or Damir Dzhumhur.