Carlos Alcaraz will play two exhibition tournaments while in the US.

Carlos Alcaraz was defeated 6–3, 3–6, 10–7 by Frances Tiafoe in New Jersey in what was the Spaniard’s first match since missing the Davis Cup Finals through injury.

The world No.1 withdrew from his country’s Davis Cup match, citing a muscular edema, and had to watch on as Italy (minus Jannik Sinner) defeated Spain to make it three titles from three.

Almost a month on though and Alcaraz was back in action for the ‘A Racquet at The Rock’, an exhibition tournament held in New Jersey.

Having started the day with a doubles match, Alcaraz faced off against world No.30 Tiafoe and looked to be on course for victory having taken a 2-1 lead.

However, the American hit back, winning three games in a row and holding his serve to take the first set.

Normal order looked to be restored after Alcaraz won the second set with little fuss but Tiafoe had another surprise up his sleeve. Alcaraz twice went ahead but Tiafoe forced him to a tie break. The American, who has not beaten Alcaraz on the tour since 2021, won the tie break to take the match 2-1.

The defeat will not spoil what has been an incredible year for Alcaraz and the match was very much played in good spirit, including a point which saw tweeners from both of them.

Alcaraz will next travel to Miami to face Joao Fonseca in the Miami Invitational, another exhibition tournament this time held inside the MLB’s Miami Marlins stadium.

After that, Alcaraz looks finally set to take a period of rest ahead of the 2026 season which begins in earnest with the Australian Open in January.

Given the challenges of the ATP season, Alcaraz has faced criticism for competing in a number of exhibition events but has maintained the difference in focus levels means he can do both.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Alcaraz defended the one-day events, saying: “First of all, it’s normal that people think that way and they don’t understand why we’re complaining about the calendar and then we set up the exhibition matches.

“But for me, the main difference is that, at a tournament, you’ve got to keep your focus and it’s really physically and mentally demanding for one week and a half. And an exhibition is just one day. You just stay focused, just warm up, just practice not that much — for one match.”

