Carlos Alcaraz has revealed he intends to stay fully “focused” in his rivalry with Jannik Sinner after predicting the Italian will come good on his promise to improve as a tennis player.

World No 1 Alcaraz and No 2 Sinner are not in action at the same tournament this week, with the Spaniard making his debut appearance at the Japan Open and the Italian returning to the China Open — where he was beaten in the final by Alcaraz last year.

But, despite competing at different events, their ongoing dominance at the top of the men’s game remains a key talking point, with the two combining to win the last eight Grand Slam tournaments.

However, while they have won four Slams apiece across the last two seasons, Alcaraz has surged ahead when it comes to their direct rivalry.

The Spaniard has won seven of their eight meetings since the start of 2024, and now has a commanding 10-5 lead in their overall career head-to-head.

Sinner’s sole victory over Alcaraz since the start of 2024 came in this summer’s Wimbledon final, though it was the Spaniard who triumphed in the French Open and US Open finals this year.

After a four-set defeat in the US Open final continued a worrying trend against Alcaraz, Sinner vowed to improve in his post-match press conference.

“I can say that I’m gonna become a better tennis player and I’m gonna change a couple of things on the serve, just small things, but, they can make big differences and then we see how it goes,” said Sinner.

Tennis News

The Italian appears to have been good to his word, with the 24-year-old spotted working on a new service motion at the China Open this week.

And, when asked about the Italian’s comments in his pre-tournament Japan Open press conference, Alcaraz admitted he full expected a new and improved Sinner in their next encounter.

“I know he’s going to change something from the last match,” said Alcaraz.

“It’s the same thing that I did when I lost to him a couple of times, I tried to be a better player the next time I was going to face him.

“I have to be focused and I have to be ready for that change.”

World No 1 Alcaraz will begin his quest for a first Japan Open title on Thursday, facing Sebastian Baez in the opening round, with Sinner set to face Marin Cilic at the China Open tomorrow.

Though they are at different tournaments this week, they will both be in action at the Shanghai Masters, with Alcaraz the top seed and Sinner the second seed.

World No 2 Sinner enters as the defending champion, having beaten Novak Djokovic in the final last Autumn, while Alcaraz will look to improve on his 2024 quarter-final showing.

The pair have gone on to meet in the final of the last five tournaments they have both entered, and will be favoured to make it six at the penultimate Masters 1000 event of 2025.

