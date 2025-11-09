Andy Roddick suggested the dark evenings could be a factor in Carlos Alcaraz’s poor form at this phase of the tennis year and now the world No 2 has responded to those comments.

Roddick was assessing why Alcaraz’s form appears to slide at this time of the tennis year, with the Spaniard struggling in indoor conditions in the formative phases of his career.

Alcaraz lost two of his three matches at last year’s ATP Finals after he crashed out of the Paris Masters in the round of 16.

He lost his first match in Paris in 2023 and was not at his best at the ATP Finals after that and this year, he also slumped to an early exit in Paris after losing against Britain’s Cameron Norrie.

It inspired Roddick to suggest the winter darkness may be a factor in Alcaraz’s less-than-convincing form when he plays in October and November.

“He is a guy who relies on electricity from the crowd, he likes the atmosphere, he likes the show, he likes being an entertainer,” said Roddick.

“Then you get to this part of the season where you are outside for four minutes of daylight every day. You are walking into the venue and it’s light and you are walking out of the venue and every place you are playing is dark at 4:15.

“It feels like Sinner is maybe better suited personality-wise to go in and get the job done and leave, whereas Carlos maybe needs to get inspired a little bit more. Maybe that’s a reach, I don’t know.

“Carlos has admittedly said I am beat up, I am mentally exhausted, it’s a long season. Whereas you are not hearing that as much from Sinner.

“Then people are like there’s a big difference between the two. But I’m going or one had three months off during the year.”

Alcaraz was asked about this theory by Sky Sports after of his opening win against Alex de Minaur at the ATP Finals and he offered up a response that suggested Roddick’s comments may have some relevance.

“Well, I’m Spanish, I’m from Murcia, where it’s sunny almost 365 days per year,” said Alcaraz.

“Playing indoors for me is kinda weird, as I’m just not used to it, but I’m getting used to it.

“The people are louder and the energy is even more, which is great. You can play with the lights in some situations and it looks cool with the walk-ons and during the matches. It’s great, but I just have to get used to it.”

Alcaraz has a chance to banish the notion that he can’t play his best tennis in indoor conditions by winning the ATP Finals for the first time and if he achieves that goal, he will also finish 2025 as the world No 1.