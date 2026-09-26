Carlos Alcaraz began his 2026 Laver Cup campaign with a win as he beat Taylor Fritz and Alexander Bublik alongside Jakub Mensik.

The Team Europe pair gave their side a 3-1 lead on day one after beating Fritz and Bublik 6-4, 6-4 at The O2 Arena in London.

The result followed victories for Casper Ruud and Rafael Jodar for Team Europe, while Brandon Nakashima picked up Team World’s sole win in the first day.

Alcaraz’s stint into doubles was rare for the Spaniard, although he expressed just how much he enjoyed playing alongside Mensik in London.

The Spaniard enjoyed it so much he is debating playing more doubles on the ATP Tour heading forward.

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“I wish I could play more doubles, you know, during the whole year,” said Alcaraz in a press conference after his maiden win at the 2026 Laver Cup.

“Sometimes it’s tricky, you know, because the the schedule of the singles, how demanding physically and mentally can be, you know, a single match.

“Sometimes I try to make the most of the day that I have between matches to rest up and feel better for for the next single match. I will consider, you know, some tournaments, some swings to play doubles because I just I have a lot of fun. I enjoyed so much out there.”

Alcaraz has rarely played doubles on the ATP Tour, with most of his appearance in the format coming in team competition.

The Spaniard famously played the Paris Olympics in 2024 alongside Rafael Nadal.

In the King of Clay’s final Olympics appearance, the pair reached the quarter finals of the competition before they were beaten by the United States’ Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram.

Alcaraz has also played alongside the likes of Pablo Carreno Busta and Marc Lopez on the ATP Tour, but he’s rarely tasted any success.

At last year’s Laver Cup, Alcaraz teamed with both Casper Ruud and Mensik, picking up two victories for Team Europe.

Alcaraz and Ruud defeated Alex Michelsen and Reilly Opelka, while he and Mensik beat Fritz and Michelsen.

The only Laver Cup doubles defeat Alcaraz has tasted so far in his career was alongside Alexander Zverev, as they were beaten by Fritz and Ben Shelton in straight sets at the 2023 event.

Alcaraz will not play doubles on the Laver Cup’s second day of action. He will, however, return to singles action to play Fritz in the final match of the day.

Fritz picked up a victory against Alcaraz in singles at last year’s Laver Cup, so the Spaniard will be looking for revenge in London.