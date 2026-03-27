Carlos Alcaraz may never win the Miami Open again in his career for one reason, according to Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu’s former coach Mark Petchey.

World No 1 Alcaraz suffered a three-set upset defeat to 32nd seed Sebastian Korda in the third round at the 2026 Miami Open last week.

The Spaniard won his maiden Masters 1000 title at the 2022 edition of the Miami Open, where he overcame Casper Ruud in the final.

The 22-year-old holds a 14-5 (74%) record from his five appearances in Miami, having also reached the semi-finals in 2023 and the quarter-finals in 2024, while he lost his opening match in both 2021 and 2025.

Alcaraz has secured eight Masters 1000 titles overall, having also triumphed in Indian Wells (twice), Madrid (twice), Monte Carlo, Rome and Cincinnati.

Speaking on Tennis Channel’s The Big T podcast, former British No 1 Petchey gave his verdict on Alcaraz’s loss to Korda in Miami.

“I think the tennis season is quite difficult. And I think we forget how young Carlos is,” said Petchey.

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“And coming off doing the career Slam [at the Australian Open] — the youngest man to ever do that — to then go into the Middle East, to then play in Indian Wells… these tournaments are so long now that there’s a long time for you to stay in the game.”

The former world No 80 went on to argue that the calendar position of the Miami Open makes it a challenging event for Alcaraz.

“Honestly — obviously he’s won here before, Carlos — it may be that this is the tournament he never wins again, just because of the way the calendar is.”

Andrea Petkovic, a former WTA Tour star who reached a career-high ranking of world No 9, also weighed in.

“He (Alcaraz) will always be better [in Indian Wells], and his game suits Indian Wells just better because the heavy forehand really jumps off,” assessed the German.

“So if he wins there (Indian Wells) or goes far there, then he has to come here (Miami), and is already tired. That’s why it’s so hard to win the Sunshine Double. And now even harder than before.”

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