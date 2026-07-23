Former doubles world No 1 Rennae Stubbs has discussed Carlos Alcaraz’s hopes of returning to action before the US Open as she revealed an exchange she had with the Spaniard.

Alcaraz is reportedly hoping to make his long-awaited comeback at the Cincinnati Masters next month, having been sidelined since April due to a right wrist injury.

The 23-year-old, who is currently ranked third, started the 2026 season by securing his seventh major title at the Australian Open. He then won his 26th and most recent ATP Tour title at the Qatar Open in February.

Stubbs, who coaches tennis icon Serena Williams, weighed in on Alcaraz‘s comeback plan on the latest episode of her Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.

“Word on the street is that he is going to try and play Cincinnati,” said the Australian.

“If that is the case, if, if, if… I can’t imagine he would have gone back to Spain. I would imagine he would centre himself here on a hard court somewhere and practise before Cincinnati.

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“It will be a great relief to tennis fans around the world to see him back playing.”

The five-time Grand Slam doubles titlist then shared what Alcaraz said in response to one of her messages on Instagram at the end of June.

“Every now and again, he does respond to me on Instagram,” Stubbs divulged.

“When he was hitting balls, I did say it was great to see him back, and he said, ‘Hopefully, soon I will be hitting it harder’, and that was at the end of June.”

Stubbs also revealed the advice she gave to Alcaraz from her own experience with a wrist injury.

“I did write to him and said I did have a wrist injury for seven months and I said [to him] please take your time because it’s not an injury you want to f*** around with, and if it is sore in any way you shouldn’t even try and play anymore,” she added.

“I want to err on the side of you and be like maybe he is taking his time and it’s probably a good idea but if not, his fitness will be good, because you can do anything you want with a wrist injury to a certain degree.

“He won’t be lifting anything above his head, but certainly his legs will have been worked hard, so physically he should be okay.

“But getting back on the court and hitting tennis balls is the predominant thing he needs to do. We will see, and hopefully that happens.”

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