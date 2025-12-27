Former doubles world No 1 Todd Woodbridge has questioned Carlos Alcaraz’s “mind-boggling” decision to split with Juan Carlos Ferrero, suggesting the two should resolve any differences and reunite.

Reigning singles world No 1 and six-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz announced last week that he had split from long-time coach Ferrero, ending one of the most successful player-coach partnerships of recent times.

Alcaraz won all six of his Grand Slam titles under Ferrero’s guidance and also achieved two year-end world No 1 finishes, while also becoming the youngest-ever man to top the ATP Rankings in September 2022.

In an interview this week, former world No 1 Ferrero confirmed reports that a contractual dispute between the two parties led to the split, ending a hugely successful seven-year spell of the two Spaniards working together.

Alcaraz is now working with Samuel Lopez as his head coach, with the coach having initially worked alongside Ferrero as a permanent member of the team since the start of 2025.

However, there is no denying that this is a change of huge significance for Alcaraz, who has been working with Ferrero since he was a teenager.

Speaking on The Tennis, Woodbridge — a 22-time Grand Slam champion across men’s and mixed doubles titles — claimed that Alcaraz could struggle to add to his major title collection without Ferrero.

“I think it’s going to make it very difficult for Carlos to win a major next year — we know he’s good enough,” said Woodbridge.

“But that change, at this point of his career, I find it mind-boggling.

“We’re talking about one of the greatest duos of coaching partnerships that our game has seen.

“It would seem from reports that are out there that it wasn’t between the two of them, it was between outside sources and negotiations.

“And if we’re talking about a bit of money here, or scheduling there, get it right, get it together, and continue with this incredible career.”

News of Alcaraz’s split from Ferrero came almost exactly one month before the Australian Open, the opening Grand Slam tournament of 2026 — and the Spaniard’s first official event of the season.

The Australian Open is the only Grand Slam tournament that the 22-year-old has not yet won, and Alcaraz has spoken openly about his hunger to complete the Career Grand Slam in Melbourne next year.

Alcaraz will be the joint-heavy favourite for the title alongside world No 2 Jannik Sinner, with the two having won the last eight major tournaments between them.

However, Woodbridge believes that Alcaraz and Ferrero’s split puts two-time defending champion Sinner in the driver’s seat for the title.

He added: “When Juan Carlos hasn’t been around the last few years, Alcaraz does not play as good, and you can see him looking out into the stands — he’s actually a little unsure of himself, and it’s gonna take months to settle down.

“And then, will he settle? In the meantime, he may give others the opportunity to get some victories.

“Given that change, I think Jannik has the upper hand and he gets the three-peat.”

