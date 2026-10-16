Carlos Alcaraz has a big financial decision to make after major announcement from the ATP Tour

Carlos Alcaraz is believed to be one of the leading names voicing his frustration at the demands from ATP Tour chiefs to play in mandatory events, but he may have to rethink plans to skip bog tournaments next year.

Alcaraz has stated publicly that he will be taking breaks from the tour after a year that saw him miss over four months of action due to a wrist injury.

Those comments led many observers to believe he was planning to miss ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, with the extended 12-day format in most of the events not welcomed by top players.

Alcaraz was reported to be skipping some of his media duties at the Shanghai Masters this week in a ‘mini protest’ at the demand for him to play at an event that doesn’t offer appearance fees.

The previous week, Alcaraz is believed to have collected an appearance fee of over $1m just to play at the Japan Open in Tokyo.

More Tennis News

‘It’s mind-blowing’ – Carlos Alcaraz’s late Vienna wildcard sparks appearance fee debate

Staggering prize money won by lower ranked tennis players puts cash debate into perspective

With ATP Masters 1000 events failing to secure the sport’s biggest names consistently this year due to injury breaks, tennis chiefs have drawn up plans to offer more financial incentives for players to compete in all their top tournaments.

So while players of Alcaraz’s stature will not receive an appearance fee for playing in a tournament like this week’s in Shanghai or the upcoming Paris Masters, he would have extra incentive to play as the bonus pool has been increased.

That is an extra cash pot handed out to players who compete in and succeed in the Masters 1000 tournaments and as Alcaraz would expect to perform well in all of those events, he may end up getting more from those tournaments than taking the fast pay cheque with an appearance fee.

Alcaraz has signed up for the Vienna Open next week and will get a big cash windfall just for appearing there, but it remains to be seen whether the ATP Tour changes will be enough to persuade Alcaraz to play every event next season.

Jannik Sinner is another player who has suggested the schedule is too demanding and soon to be world No 1 Alexander Zverev has confirmed he is not a fan of the 12-day Masters events.

The top players may not be entirely happy with the current set-up, but their arguments lose some weight when they take the cash on offer to play at events like the Laver Cup or the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia.

What comes next in this battle is up to the players, but the ATP Tour have made their more to put more money on the table to encourage players to turn up for their big events.

It remains to be seen whether this is enough for Alcaraz and the giants of the men’s game.

What are the new proposals from the ATP Tour?

* Player Compensation: significantly expanding and securing ATP’s central investment in players

* An increase in the ATP Bonus Pool from $21.5 million to $50 million, rewarding the players who commit to the Tour’s biggest events.

* A year-end rankings bonus for players finishing in the Top 250 of the PIF ATP Rankings, providing $25 million in career support to help players meet the costs of competing on the Tour.

* An annual player pension contribution of approximately $30 million, enhancing pension and retirement benefits for 300 players each year.

* Rankings & Points Distribution: evolving our rankings system so that results at our biggest events carry greater weight across the season, while reducing the incentive for players to overplay after a disappointing result.

* Calendar & Scheduling: optimising the Tour calendar by creating a clearer season structure and dedicated tournament category weeks that help players plan their seasons and adjust schedules as the season unfolds, while players remain free to compete across the full breadth of the Tour. The previously announced addition of a 10th ATP Masters 1000 event in Saudi Arabia forms part of this broader effort to strengthen the Tour’s top tier.

* Competition Formats & Doubles: reviewing the long-term structure of our competition formats, including potential adjustments to doubles draws, with the aim of enhancing the sustainability of doubles and its role on the Tour. Any prize money reallocated from doubles would remain dedicated to player compensation and is expected to be reinvested into singles qualifying and early-round prize money, helping more players invest in their careers and compete with the world’s best players.

READ NEXT: Surprising Carlos Alcaraz statistics suggest he is down in 43rd place on the ATP Tour