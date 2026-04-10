Carlos Alcaraz became the third-fastest player to reach a significant ATP Tour milestone as he advanced to the semi-finals at the 2026 Monte Carlo Masters.

The Spanish superstar crushed world No 11 Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-0 in just over an hour in the quarter-finals at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Alcaraz won the first two games before Bublik fought back to take a 3-2 lead after saving four break points to avoid going down a double break.

From 2-3 behind, Alcaraz reeled off the next 10 games in a devastating sequence as he surged to the finish line in his first-ever meeting with Bublik.

The world No 1 is vying to win his second successive Monte Carlo Masters crown after his maiden triumph in the Principality last year.

In his on-court interview with Tennis TV, Alcaraz shared his thoughts on the match.

“Well, first of all, I think I did start pretty well, I just had points to be two breaks up in the first set, I didn’t make it. And then all of a sudden I lost a little bit the feeling of the ball,” said Alcaraz.

ATP Tour News

Monte Carlo Masters: Jannik Sinner gives candid verdict on his level ahead of Alexander Zverev clash

Joao Fonseca’s Monte Carlo Masters prize money & ranking points revealed after Alexander Zverev loss

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“But yeah, after that, I think he just pulled off great shots, great games, I had to run side to side a lot, try to defend my best and I think I just saved a few games that gave me a lot of confidence coming into the match again.

“And then playing aggressive… I would say I played a great and a solid match against him — that is probably a player that you don’t know what’s gonna be next. Just happy to get through and playing another semi-final here.”

The seven-time Grand Slam champion also reacted to being told he had achieved his 300th victory on the ATP Tour.

“Obviously I’m really happy about my 300th win in the ATP Tour, and hopefully many more to come,” Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz lost only 67 matches en route to amassing 300 victories, which is fewer than the Big Three (Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer) lost before reaching this milestone.

Tennis icons Rod Laver and Jimmy Connors are the only players to reach 300 victories in fewer matches than Alcaraz in the Open Era of men’s tennis.

The 22-year-old arrived at the 300-win landmark in the same number of matches as American legend John McEnroe (367).

Fewest matches to reach 300 men’s singles wins (Open Era)

Rod Laver – 355 matches

Jimmy Connors – 363 matches

Carlos Alcaraz – 367 matches

John McEnroe – 367 matches

Rafael Nadal – 373 matches

Ivan Lendl – 373 matches

Boris Becker – 374 matches

READ NEXT: Are Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner ‘untouchable’ at Grand Slams? Spaniard responds to rival’s claim