Carlos Alcaraz’s coaching team underwent an overhaul ahead of the 2026 season, after the Spaniard’s split with Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Ferrero and Alcaraz worked together for much of the star’s time on the ATP Tour and it brought the player an incredible six Grand Slam titles.

Alcaraz performed well without Ferrero in 2026 by winning the Australian Open, before his season was rocked by a wrist injury at the Barcelona Open.

Ferrero, meanwhile, has teased a return to tennis, with many suggesting he could work with the likes of Jannik Sinner, Rafael Jodar, or Felix Auger-Aliassime.

“I think I’m going to come back on the tennis tour, but I can’t say with whom,” said Ferrero recently, which certainly ramped up the speculation.

Former world No 1 Dinara Safina has now made a bold prediction about Alcaraz and Ferrero’s next coaching project.

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Speaking on the Best Tennis Podcast, the three-time Grand Slam finalist said: “For some reason, it tells me that he will come back with Alcaraz.

“I don’t know, I could be wrong. They’ve talked about [Jannik] Sinner and a few others, but I don’t think so. I don’t believe [Rafael] Jódar either. But I insist, I could be wrong.”

Alcaraz and Ferrero together yet again would certainly rock the tennis world, but it is looking increasingly unlikely at this point.

There are several other more likely possibilities for Ferrero and Steve Johnson, of Nothing Major, believes it’s more likely to be Auger-Aliassime.

“I’m thinking maybe Felix Auger-Aliassime. Could it could be Felix? Yes, he’s trying to get over the hump. That would be a guy,” said Johnson on his podcast.

“I feel like he [Ferrero] is going to kind of get his pick at this point,” he continued. “I feel like he’s earned that, you know, to jump back in with whoever he wants because if you’re one of those guys, why wouldn’t you want Ferrero on your bag? I think it’s either Jodar or Felix. I’ll take Felix.”

As well as working with Alcaraz for several years, Ferrero also spent an ill-fated time with Alexander Zverev between 2017 and 2018.

The German won titles at the Washington Open and the Canadian Open, but he failed to fulfil his Grand Slam-winning potential under the tutelage of Ferrero.

The pair ended their partnership after a reported dispute at the 2018 Australian Open, after a surprise third round exit for the German star.

Ferrero, meanwhile, has since criticised Zverev’s lack of professionalism, so anyone working with the Spanish coach will likely be wary of the volatile nature of the Grand Slam winning coach.