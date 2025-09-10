American model Brooks Nader has been teasing her possible romance with one of the top tennis stars in the world in recent days and now her sister has made a big claim that will set the tennis grapevine buzzing.

World No 2 Jannik Sinner set tongues wagging when he revealed he had a new girlfriend in an interview with an Italian newspaper prior to the US Open.

That revelation started an inevitable scramble to identify the mystery lady, with reports in America linking the 24-year-old Italian with Sports Illustrated Nader.

She was quizzed about those tabloid stories when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s US chat show and seemed to hint she was with another top tennis player.

“Are you dating Italian tennis superstar Jannik Sinner?” asked Kimmel.

“Is this, like, an interrogation? I’m so scared right now!” responded 28-yearold Nader.

Kimmel snapped back: “It is, and you’re under oath.”

Nader went on to offer a hint that she may be dating a tennis player, but not Sinner.

“You’re close. You’re warm,” she stated.

“Oh, I see. It’s somebody else?” asked Kimmel.

“You’re warm… we weren’t at that match.”

Nader was actually at 22-year-old Alcaraz’s match shortly before her appearance on the Kimmel show and she was back at the US Open last Sunday to watch Carlos Alcaraz beat Sinner and regain the world No 1 ranking.

Now Nader’s sister, Grace Ann Nader had told E! News that while the romance speculation Sinner was wide of the mark, the rumours that she is in a romance with a tennis star is accurate, as she claimed Alcaraz is the new man in her life.

“The rumors are true,” Grace Ann told the publication. “Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.”

Plenty of elements of this story don’t add up, as Alcaraz made a swift return to his Spanish homeland after completing his media duties on American TV on Monday.

If he was in a new relationship with an American, making such a hasty exit from New York would seem unlikely.

It is also hard to imagine Alcaraz had enough time to start a new romance during the US Open, especially when he confirmed he was playing golf on his days off between matches.

Alcaraz was being romantically linked with British tennis star Emma Raducanu for much of the European summer and the duo teamed up to play in the mixed doubles event at the US Open.

Yet if the comments from Miss Nader are accurate, her romance with Alcaraz will be the story that dominates the tennis and showbiz gossip columns.

