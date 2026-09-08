Carlos Alcaraz’s next tournament slashes ticket prices amid US Open pricing controversy

The US Open has thrown up the usual spills and thrills of Grand Slam action, but many have been unhappy about the cost of tickets at Flushing Meadows this year.

Ticket prices have only slighted increased from the 2025 event, but it’s on secondary sites and surge pricing which is stinging fans the most.

Alex Eala saw her matches surge in price, while $65 dollar ground passes have been seen on secondary sites for as much as $300 at the tournament.

The Laver Cup, which is set to be Carlos Alcaraz’s next tournament, has clearly been looking on with a keen eye on what is happening in New York this year.

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In conjection with the London Mayor, the Laver Cup has announced that it will be cutting prices for every session at the tournament, which takes place at The O2 Arena between September 25th and 27th.

“London is the undisputed sporting capital of the world and I am delighted we are hosting the Laver Cup at The O2 later this month,” said Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

“I want every Londoner to have the opportunity to experience world class major sporting events in our city,” he continued. “That is why I am proud to be teaming up with the Laver Cup to provide free and reduced cost tickets for Londoners to experience world class tennis and see some of the sport’s biggest stars in action.

“This renowned tennis competition has featured many of the greats of the game and it’s an honour for London to become the first city to stage the event twice.

“We look forward to staging another fantastic competition as we work together to build a better, more prosperous London for everyone.”

“We’re delighted to work with the Mayor of London and the LTA to give more Londoners the opportunity to experience the Laver Cup when we return to The O2 later this month,” said Laver Cup CEO Steve Zacks.

“London holds a special place in Laver Cup history, and we want our return to have an impact beyond the three days of competition. By making a limited number of tickets available at a special price and welcoming more than 2,000 young Londoners to Open Practice Day, we hope to introduce new audiences to the Laver Cup and build on the community legacy we established here in 2022.”

This year’s tournament will see a Team Europe consisting of Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Rafael Jodar, Flavio Cobolli, Jakub Mensik, and Casper Ruud take on a Team World of Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Alex de Minaur, Learner Tien, Alexander Bublik, and Tommy Paul.

The event will be taking place at The O2 Arena for the first time since 2022, which marked the final competitive appearance from Roger Federer.