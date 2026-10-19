Carlos Alcaraz has one last chance to equal incredible Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal record in 2026

Carlos Alcaraz is staring down the barrel of one of his least successful seasons in 2026.

The star missed four and a half months due to a wrist injury between April and September, which forced him out of both Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

He returned to action at the US Open, but his rustiness ensured he was beaten in the quarterfinals by an inspired Ben Shelton in New York.

As a result, Alcaraz has only claimed three titles in 2026: the Australian Open title, the Qatar Open, and the Japan Open.

At Masters level, Alcaraz has failed to claim a single ATP 1000 event, although he was forced to miss the Madrid Open, the Italian Open, the Canadian Open, and the Cincinnati Open.

Carlos Alcaraz’s Masters record in 2026

Indian Wells: SF

Miami Open: 3R

Monte Carlo Masters: F

Madrid Open: A

Italian Open: A

Canadian Open: A

Cincinnati Open: A

Shanghai Masters: 3R

Paris Masters: ???

He returned to Masters action at the Shanghai Masters, but he was beaten in the third round by Zizou Bergs.

Alcaraz entered the 2026 season looking to win a Masters title in a fifth consecutive season, which is something that only two players have managed since the format was introduced in 1990

Novak Djokovic has enjoyed two streaks of six years in his career, while Rafael Nadal managed to win at least one Masters tournament every year for 10 years in his career.

Of course, Alcaraz does have one more chance to manage the feat: at the Paris Masters. However, the Spaniard has never played his best tennis at the indoor Masters tournament.

Alcaraz has played the tournament five times in his career, but he has never made it past the quarterfinals in Paris. He’s been beaten in the second round twice and the third round twice, so it’s consistently been a difficult place for him.

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The Spaniard currently holds a very out of character 50% winning rate at the Paris Masters, which makes the tournament statistically his joint-worst Masters event alongside the Canadian Open, although he has only played the Canadian tournament on two occasions in his career.

However, Alcaraz will surely be motivated to try and carve out yet another slice of tennis history by winning a Masters event in five consecutive seasons and join Djokovic and Nadal once again with a record.

It could be a record that another player joins in 2027 too, as Sinner is currently on a four year Masters, so he has a earn the record when he returns to action in the 2027 season.