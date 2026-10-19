Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner concerns expose glaring omission in ATP proposals

The ATP Tour’s ‘OneVision’ proposals appear to have been well received but there is one glaring issue that has not been addressed by chairman Andrea Gaudenzi.

In a candid Q&A, Gaudenzi spoke about more than doubling the Bonus Pool for tennis’ top-30 ranked players, increasing the prestige and importance of Masters events when it comes to ranking points, and upping central player compensation from 2028.

The topics of calendar reform, doubles players facing an uncertain future, and changing incentives were also discussed, as part of a $350million financial injection, but one matter was, arguably, conspicuously absent.

And that was the deeply unpopular elongated Masters 1000 tournaments. Indeed, earlier this month, Carlos Alcaraz said tennis’ busy schedule is going in the “wrong direction,” and players are being “pushed” to play too often.

Alcaraz told reporters, “One of the reasons we had to see the players who are getting injured, they [ATP officials] are pushing us too much out of the line sometimes to play a lot of tournaments, to play a lot of matches.

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“It’s getting in the wrong direction. I just wish Jannik [Sinner] the best for these months, just to be in good shape for the next season. Hopefully see him soon, but they have to see a little bit what’s going on on the tour along with the players.”

This is not the first time he has said something similar to this. At the 2025 Barcelona Open, the Spaniard said one week Masters are “better for tennis” and you don’t end up getting more rest at these longer events, despite what its proponents have claimed.

Before the 2025 US Open, 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic also expressed his opposition to the longer Masters, saying it made tennis’ schedule even more “heavy”.

He said, “To be quite frank with you, I don’t enjoy the two-week Masters events anymore. It’s just way too long for me. My focus is mostly on the Slams, and I have said that before. But I also like other tournaments.

“I’d like to play more of the other tournaments, but I just, we have currently informally, unofficially, 12 Grand Slams a year when you think about it. I mean, Grand Slam is two weeks and the other Masters events are almost two weeks, as well. So yeah, it’s just not any more prioritising the heavy schedule as I used to.”

World No 1 Jannik Sinner said last year that he “loves” one-week tournaments, with the Italian pointing out how Monte Carlo is played over seven days and that works perfectly.

And Alexander Zverev was arguably the most damning in his assessment, saying that this is a deeply unpopular plan the ATP has put in place.

He added, “I think this is one subject where the ATP has to really think about it and find a solution about it, and to be honest, I have not heard a single player say that they love the two-week Masters events. I don’t even think the fans like that.

“They don’t like waiting for two days for their favourite player to play again. I understand tennis is a business, but I am not sure that business plan is working very well right now.”

Tennis players may need to put their money where their mouth is, though, as a shorter Masters event may mean less money for them. As of yet, that argument hasn’t been made on a wider scale.

Doubles players have been very critical of plans to potentially halve the size of their draws from 2028 and the percentage of prize money that goes to them could drop from 20% to 10%, with that money then going to singles players.

So while there hasn’t been a great deal of vocal pushback to ‘OneVision’, that does not mean it is flawless – far from it.

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