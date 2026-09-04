Carlos Alcaraz is continuing to defy his doubters at the US Open, with his 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 win over Wu Yibing allowing the defending champion to ease into the last-16 in New York.

Several high-profile observers suggested Alcaraz was playing a dangerous game by making a comeback to tennis in a best-of-five-set Grand Slam tournament after four-and-a-half months away from the game due to a wrist injury.

Former US Open champion Andy Roddick and 1997 runner-up Greg Rusedski were among those who expressed their belief that Alcaraz would not risk his long-term health by making a return in the longest format of the sport.

Yet the seven-time Grand Slam winner has looked impressive in his first three matches at Flushing Meadows and while he is emerging a strong favourite to make the dream comeback by lifting the title, Alcaraz sent out an ominous message to suggest he can get better as he prepares for a fourth round clash against Tommy Paul.

“Today was a really high rhythm. The way he plays, his balls leap around the court, but I stayed there and played aggressively and smart,” said Alcaraz.

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“In the toughest moments, I did everything good, which I’m really happy about.

“Could it be better? Yes. But overall I’m just really proud and happy with the performance today.

“To be honest, I’m playing better than I thought [after over four months out injured with his wrist].

“Physically, I thought I was going to be dead after the first match. But I’m recovering really well.

“My level right now is really good, I’ve got the rhythm of the competition every time I step on the court.”

Alcaraz was right to suggest his level is higher than expected and if there is room for improvement on what we have seen in his first three matches, that is an ominous sign for his future opponents.

His serve is climbing in pace, his forehand is being ripped with impressive power and Alcaraz’s fire to win is back, with the huge support group in his box cheering him on.

Alcaraz must have the biggest travelling clan of any player in mens tennis, with coaching staff, his brothers, parents and managers battling to find seats for each match.

The bond with his family has always been crucial to Alcaraz and he has some good players in his family, with his father Carlos Snr and younger brother Jamie a rising star in the junior ranks.

When asked what family member he would pick to be his dream doubles partner, Alcaraz took a few moments to ponder before picking his brother.

“I have to say Jamie,” said Alcaraz. “He is doing great. Hopefully one day I can play doubles with him. I’m waiting for him.”

We could have a duel Alcaraz assault on the men’s tour in years to come, but for now, it’s Carlos who is threatening to rip up the conventional wisdom by winning a Grand Slam title in his first game back from injury.

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