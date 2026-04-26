Carlos Alcaraz’s physical trainer has shared a message on social media following the 22-year-old Spanish star’s withdrawal from the French Open.

World No 2 Alcaraz announced on Friday that he would not be competing at either the Italian Open or the French Open due to a right wrist injury.

“After the results of the tests carried out today, we have decided that the most prudent thing is to be cautious and not participate in Rome or Roland Garros, while we wait to assess the progress in order to decide when we will return to the court,” Alcaraz wrote on social media.

“It’s a complicated moment for me, but I’m sure we will come out of this stronger.”

The seven-time Grand Slam has not played since he sustained the wrist injury during his opening round win against Otto Virtanen at the Barcelona Open. He pulled out of Barcelona before his second round match and also withdrew from the Madrid Masters.

Alberto Lledo Quiles, Alcaraz’s physical trainer, posted a positive message on his Instagram story.

“Difficult moments are also part of the journey,” he wrote.

More Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz’s potential return date revealed as encouraging new details shared by Spanish insider

Alexander Zverev recognises French Open boost after Alcaraz withdrawal, but says it’s ‘sad for tennis’

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“When an obstacle appears in your path, you have two options: let it get you down or take advantage of it. We chose the second option.

“This period will allow us to work on what goes unnoticed when we are competing. We will come back more motivated and stronger than ever!”

Speaking on his Off Court With Greg Rusedski podcast, former world No 4 Greg Rusedski shared his thoughts on Alcaraz’s French Open withdrawal.

“This is where the team has managed him correctly, you know, just not putting an expectation, any pressure. He wants to try to be ready for Wimbledon,” said the 1997 US Open runner-up.

“It is a little bit disconcerting because he’s gonna miss Paris, that’s an extra two weeks away, which is a total of four and a half weeks off right now with the injury.

“Is he gonna have enough time three weeks afterwards to get ready for the Wimbledon Championships? Hopefully he will be back for the grass court season, but this puts a lot of things in doubt.

“Fingers crossed by about the second week of Paris, he’s already into his stride. Also when you’re playing on clay, there are long, drawn out rallies on the grass court. It’s a little bit shorter. It’s a little bit sharper as well.”

READ NEXT: Everything Iga Swiatek said after retiring at Madrid Open due to illness

