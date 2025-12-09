It is the second time Carlos Alcaraz has won the award which focuses on sportsmanship.

Carlos Alcaraz has been named as the winner of the 2025 Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award, recognising his behaviour on and off the court.

The world No.1 beat Felix Auger-Aliassime, Grigor Dimitrov and Casper Ruud to his second award, having previously won in 2023.

The award, named after the legendary Swedish player, is given to the player who conducted himself at the highest level of professionalism and integrity. It was first awarded in 1977 but 2025 saw a first as it was voted for exclusively by former No.1s.

An example of Alcaraz’s professionalism that were noted by the International Tennis Writers’ Association include during Roland Garros where he called a foul on himself in his fourth-round clash against Ben Shelton.

Roger Federer has won the award a record 13 times having been the recipient in every year except 2010 from 2004 to 2017.

In the one season where he did not get the prize, it was awarded to Rafa Nadal who would go on to win five in his career.

In more recent times, Casper Ruud won in 2022 while Grigor Dimitrov was named the recipient last year.

The award is yet another highlight in a remarkable season for Alcaraz in which he ended the year as No.1 and with two more Grand Slams in his collection.

Alcaraz learnt of his award while in Miami as he takes part in an exhibition match. Having lost 3-6, 6-3, 7-10 to world No 30 Tiafoe at the ‘A Racquet at The Rock’ exhibition in New Jersey, the following day the Spaniard beat Joao Fonseca 7-5, 2-6, 10-8 at the home of the Miami Marlins Major League Baseball team.

Before the Miami Invitational, Alcaraz praised Fonseca’s rise and looked ahead to playing in a unique setting.

“Joao entered the tour with a lot of force, he has a great game, and it should be a very entertaining match,” the Spaniard said.

“This is my first time playing in a baseball stadium or even being in a baseball stadium. It’s incredible to play here and help bring tennis to new places and new people.

“I just expect that the people are going to get entertained by watching us play. I think it’s unusual watching us play in these kinds of stadiums and court. I’m really excited about playing here with Joao. I’m just excited to see how people are going to respond.”

