Carlos Alcaraz is targeting a return from injury during the grass-court season after his withdrawal from the French Open, according to a report.

The 22-year-old Spanish superstar announced his withdrawal from both the Italian Open and the French Open due to a right wrist injury.

“After the results of the tests carried out today, we have decided that the most prudent thing is to be cautious and not participate in Rome or Roland Garros, while we wait to assess the progress in order to decide when we will return to the court,” Alcaraz wrote on social media on Friday.

“It’s a complicated moment for me, but I’m sure we will come out of this stronger.”

Alcaraz‘s injury surfaced during his opening round win at the Barcelona Open — during which he was heard telling the physio he had felt a “sharp” pain in his wrist and that he was experiencing discomfort when he hit forehands.

The world No 2 pulled out before his second round match at the ATP 500 event, and two days later, he confirmed he would not compete at the Madrid Masters.

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Angel Garcia Muniz, a Spanish journalist and tennis insider, has reported that Alcaraz is aiming to play the Queen’s Club Championships and revealed what he was told by the Spaniard’s team.

“From Wimbledon to Queen’s, which is his objective,” said Muniz (translated from Spanish).

“He wants to try to get fit to play Queen’s to prepare for Wimbledon. And from the injury to Queen’s, there would be exactly 62 days. [Rafael] Nadal had a similar injury that lasted exactly two months. It obviously made no sense to risk.

“Carlos has it clear. They told me he is in pretty good spirits. He really thinks he is going to come back stronger, that he is gonna work hard on everything except his wrist to come back better physically and, in terms of mobility, everything, and come back very strong on grass.

“The injury is not as serious in the sense that it is an inflammation of the tendon sheath. It is true that it is a painful injury, but it doesn’t appear to be dangerous.

“It is not something to say, ‘I have a tear,’ like what happened to Rafa. It’s not a tear of the tendon like that.”

Alcaraz is the reigning champion at the Queen’s Club Championships. This year’s edition of the ATP 500 grass-court tournament will be held from 15 to 21 June.

READ NEXT: ‘There’s one who might not be disappointed by Alcaraz’s French Open absence, and that’s Djokovic’

