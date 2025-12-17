Two-time French Open finalist Alex Corretja has described Carlos Alcaraz’s accomplishments in 2025 as “crazy” as he discussed his countryman’s rivalry with Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz secured eight titles, reached 11 finals and compiled a 71-9 (88.8%) win loss record in 2025 — which was the best campaign of his career to date.

The 22-year-old secured the year-end No 1 ranking, having won his second titles at the French Open and the US Open to take his Grand Slam total to six.

The Spaniard also triumphed at three Masters events and three ATP 500 events, while he was a runner-up at Wimbledon, the ATP Finals and the Barcelona Open.

Alcaraz won four of his six matches with Sinner, the world No 2 and his biggest rival, this year.

In an interview with Eurosport Spain, Corretja argued Alcaraz has proven he is “practically unbeatable” when at his peak physically and mentally.

“This year has been exciting because both Alcaraz and Sinner have raised their tennis game even higher,” said the former world No 2.

“I think Carlos has shown that when he is fit and mentally, emotionally and, above all, physically stable, he is practically unbeatable.

Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner? Lorenzo Musetti chooses who is currently the better player

Carlos Alcaraz warned he needs to learn from Jannik Sinner in one key area

“He is a very powerful player who has taken his abilities to the maximum in every match.

“It’s crazy what he’s achieved with so many titles, especially the Roland Garros final. I think it was almost a miracle what he achieved, through determination and a lot of strength, and then he sealed it by also winning in New York.

“I think it was very good for him to recover after losing the Wimbledon final to Sinner, where it seemed that Sinner had found a way to beat him tactically and mentally.

“The big titles have been shared, as Jannik also won the Australian Open at the beginning of the year, and the Masters (ATP Finals) final once again sets the scene for Sinner and Alcaraz to be the dominant players of 2026, with the exception of a few players who could certainly hurt them.”

The Spanish tennis great also identified an important improvement Alcaraz made in his matches against Sinner this year.

“Sinner and Alcaraz play at a very high level, at tremendous speed and, above all, with an intensity that is very difficult to keep up with,” Corretja continued.

“I think they hit the ball very hard and make very few mistakes. I think that has been one of the biggest balances Alcaraz has found during 2025: he has stopped making so many mistakes and unforced errors against Sinner, who always imposes a very high pace, playing at full throttle, always at 100%.

“That is why I think it is a very good rivalry for tennis, which makes it very interesting.”

READ NEXT: Who can break Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner’s dominance? Marcos Baghdatis predicts

