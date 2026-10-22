Who Carlos Alcaraz has been practising with ahead of the Vienna Open

Carlos Alcaraz is set to return to action at the Vienna Open after accepting a last-minute wildcard to play the ATP 500 tournament.

The Spaniard has only played the tournament once before in his career, in 2021, when he was beaten in the semifinals by Alexander Zverev.

Alcaraz made the decision after the Six Kings Slam was delayed and he will make up a very stacked line-up at the event, alongside the likes of Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, and Flavio Cobolli.

The world No 3 is looking to end the season on a high following injury troubles in 2026, and his appearance at the Vienna Open will kickoff a busy European indoor swing.

The star is set to play events in Vienna, Paris, and Turin before the year is out and each tournament is a title Alcaraz is yet to win in his career.

The Spaniard appears to be taking his preparations seriously and he has enlisted the help of a top 50 player at his academy in Murcia.

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Alcaraz has been practising alongside Daniel Merida before he jets off to Vienna and according to Spanish journalist Alvaro Sanchez the session was ‘nearly three hours and very intense’.

This is not the first time Merida and Alcaraz have trained together as the rising Spaniard has enjoyed an impressive 2026 season so far.

The 22-year-old cracked into the top 40 for the first time earlier this year thanks to his maiden ATP Tour title in Umag in July. The Spaniard defeated Damir Dzumhur in the final to claim the title and he didn’t let up there.

He followed it up by reaching his first Masters quarterfinal at the Canadian Open by defeating the likes of Alex Michelsen, Tallon Griekspoor, and Ugo Humbert. He was eventually defeated by Learner Tien in the last eight.

Merida also made his Davis Cup debut for Spain in their recent tie against Chile, which Alcaraz was unable to play, and he earned his first victory for his nation. He beat Alejandro Tabilo in three sets to help Spain beat Chile 4-0 to qualify for the Finals.

He has not been picked for the Davis Cup Finals, however, as Alcaraz has returned and he has been pushed out by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s recent form on the ATP Tour.

However, with a burgeoning relationship with Alcaraz already underway, it should not be long before he truly asserts himself on both the ATP Tour and Spain’s Davis Cup squad.

Merida is set to join Alcaraz at the Vienna Open, which begins on October 30th.