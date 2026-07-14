Carlos Alcaraz’s absence from tennis has left a deep hole in the sport, with many fans, pundits, and even players expressing their desire for him to return.

The Spaniard has been out of action since the Barcelona Open in April, where he suffered an unfortunate wrist injury in his first round match against Otto Virtanen.

It’s kept him out of two Grand Slams, at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, as well as several Masters events on the European clay court swing.

There is, as yet, no confirmation as to when the World No 3 will return, although we do know it will not be as early as the Canadian Open at the beginning of August.

Alcaraz has been tipped to return at the Cincinnati Open, although the likes of Greg Rusedski and Boris Becker have predicted he might miss the US Open.

As his absence is set to hit its fifth month, Serena Williams’ former coach, Rick Macci, has applauded Alcaraz for not returning to tennis too soon.

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Speaking on social media, the Tennis Hall of Famer said: “The Spanish magician will be back doing magic tricks soon. Playing the long game with this injury was beyond smart.

“Once he returns and feels it and deals it in live action, his comeback will gain traction. Soon there is there is no hesitation or no delay confidence will soar and his breathtaking magic act will once again be on full display.”

After losing his World No 2 status to Alexander Zverev, thanks to his run to the Wimbledon final, Alcaraz does not really have anything to worry about ranking wise during his absence.

The Spaniard is still 3420 ranking points ahead of Felix Auger-Aliassime, who currently occupies the World No 4 spot.

Auger-Aliassime reached the semi-finals of the US Open last year, so he will have to match that performance at this year’s event in order to add to his tally.

That is very unlikely, which means Alcaraz will likely hold the World No 3 position even if he doesn’t play for the rest of the year.

It’s a testament to Alcaraz’s level at the top of the ATP Tour that he can afford to miss most of the year without losing very much ground at all when it comes to the rankings.

After the US Open last year, Alcaraz only claimed one ATP title for the rest of the season. That came at the Japan Open, so Alcaraz does not have many ranking points to defend.

He also suffered an early exit at the final Masters event of the year in Paris, so he will be confident even if he does end up missing the rest of the season.