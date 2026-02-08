Carlos Alcaraz is close to confirming himself as one of the ‘Big 4’ in tennis, as he closes in on a prize money breakthrough after his Australian Open win.

At the tender age of 22, Alcaraz has already collected a stunning $62,803,831 in on court earnings, with his seven Grand Slam titles contributing a large amount to that total.

He has also collected big prize money cheques in his eight ATP Masters 1000 wins and now he is close to overhauling Andy Murray to take fourth place on the all-time prize money list.

Three-time Grand Slam winning Murray amassed $64,687,542 in his impressive career, but Alcaraz is certain to sail past that total and he is well on course to break the $100m prize money barrier in double quick time.

Increases in prize money are allowing active players to rise up the prize money charts, with Alexander Zverev ($59,278,967), Jannik Sinner ($57,467,301) and Daniil Medvedev ($49,255,373) all in the top eight of the prize money list.

With Alcaraz and Sinner dominating the men’s game, it is safe to assume both will have a big chance to break the $100m prize money marker and then they could close in on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and all-time prize money leader Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz’s on-court winnings will be substantially boosted by lucrative sponsorship deals, with a leading brand expert suggesting the young Spaniard is on course to be a tennis billionaire.

“Carlos Alcaraz is the perfect commercial storm: a Career Grand Slam winner at 22 with a digital footprint the ‘Big Three’ never had starting out,” Jack Kenney-Herbert from Sid Lee in London told Tennis365.

“His rumoured signature logo with Nike signals that he has already transcended the sport and is a bona fide global icon. His brand value has never been higher and – given his age and the current riches on offer – he will eclipse traditional earning ceilings to become the most marketable athlete of his generation.

“If he maintains his on-court dominance for another five years, and continues to make sound off-court investments, he isn’t just chasing titles; he is on a direct trajectory to join Roger Federer as tennis’s second billionaire.”

Federer’s incredible achievements on the tennis court gave him a platform to become a highly successful businessman when his career ended, with his move to invest in the On footwear company at a formative stage in their development reaping huge rewards.

With the help of Federer’s endorsement, On have become a powerhouse in their field and they were recently valued at $20billion, with Federer’s slice of the company thought to be worth as much as $1billion.

ALL-TIME PRIZE MONEY WINNERS IN MEN’S TENNIS

Novak Djokovic – $192,688,360 Rafael Nadal – $134,946,100 Roger Federer – $130,594,339 Andy Murray – $64,687,542 Carlos Alcaraz – $62,803,831 Alexander Zverev – $59,278,967 Jannik Sinner – $57,467,301 Daniil Medvedev – $49,255,373 Pete Sampras – $43,280,489 Stan Wawrinka – $38,155,934

