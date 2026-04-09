In Thursday’s Tennis365 round-up Carlos Alcaraz’s rise up the all-time prize money chart in tennis is set to be confirmed, while his big rival Jannik Sinner came back from a perilous position to keep his hopes alive at the Monte Carlo Masters.

There has been criticism for Iga Swiatek’s new coach after his decision to walk out on Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Joao Fonseca has made his biggest breakthrough yet in an ATP 1000 Masters event.

Here is your latest Tennis365 round up:

Alcaraz rises up the rich list

Carlos Alcaraz is through to another Monte Carlo Masters quarter-final after a battling win against Tomas Martin Etcheverry, as he looks to cling onto the world No 1 ranking.

If his big rival Jannik Sinner wins the first ATP 1000 tournament of the year on clay, he will replace Alcaraz at the top of the rankings on Monday.

Yet Alcaraz will be keen to block that rise and he will also rise up to fourth place in the all-time prize money list if he retains his title in the principality.

Alcaraz is set to overtake Andy Murray in the prize money charts and he will leap ahead of the Scot if he reaches the final this week.

READ MORE: Carlos Alcaraz on the brink of eye-watering prize money breakthrough in Monte Carlo

Jannik Sinner’s big scare in Monte Carlo

Sinner appeared to be in real trouble as he dropped the second set of his Monte Carlo Masters clash against Tomas Machac.

The Italian appeared to be struggling with illness as he fell 5-2 behind in the set and eventually lost it on a tie-break, ending his run of 37 straight sets in ATP 1000 tournaments dating back to last year’s Paris Masters.

His 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-3 win against Machac keeps him on track to claim the world No 1 ranking by winning the Monte Carlo Masters and he has set an imposing new record for consecutive sets won at the premier ATP Tour events.

READ MORE: Jannik Sinner’s biggest threat comes back to haunt him as his run ends in Monte Carlo

Iga Swiatek is preparing to start a era in her career with new coach Francisco Roig, but his arrival in her camp has not been without controversy.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Swiatek confirmed her decision to part ways with Wim Fissette on 23 March following her early exit from the Miami Open and a few days later Roig’s name was mentioned as a possible replacement.

It was then announced that Roig had teamed up with Swiatek, as he walked out on his new deal to coach French Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, who is now working with former British No 1 Greg Rusedski.

Roig’s actions have drawn plenty of criticism, with former world No 1 Kim Clijsters slamming the Spanish coach for the walk he walked out on Perricard.

READ MORE: Kim Clijsters says Francisco Roig behaviour ‘disappointing’ during Swiatek-Perricard move

Joao Fonseca’s big breakthrough

Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca has been hailed as the ‘next big thing’ in tennis for the least couple of years and now he is making big strides forward.

He is through to his first quarter-final at an ATP Masters 1000 event after his impressive win against Matteo Berrettini in Monte Carlo and he is also closing in on a place in the top 32 of the ATP Rankings, which could hand him a seeded berth at the French Open.

READ MORE: Joao Fonseca closing in on huge rankings breakthrough after Monte Carlo win