Carlos Alcaraz has earned enough money in his brief career to ensure he is never concerned about finances for the rest of his life and now he is about to join the biggest earners the sport has ever seen.

Increases in prize money has allowed Alcaraz and his big rival Jannik Sinner to accumulate huge wealth in the early years of their career, with the two players who have wont last nine Grand Slam titles between them making big leaps up the all-time prize money charts.

That list is led by 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, with Rafael Nadal next in the list and Roger Federer just behind his two big rivals.

Andy Murray is fourth in the list with career prize money totalling $64,687,542 and now Alcaraz is about to overtake him at the tender age of 22.

Alcaraz’s career prize money to date stands at $64,336,028, meaning he doesn’t have to win too many more matches to overtake Murray in the all-time list.

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If he defends his title at this week’s Monte Carlo Masters, Alcaraz will sail past Murray as there is €974,370 up for grabs for the champion in the principality.

Even if he reaches the final and loses, Alcaraz will leap above Murray and become the fourth highest earner in tennis history as there is €532.120 for the runner-up in Monte Carlo.

Alcaraz took a step towards that goal as he fought hard to reach another quarter-final in Monte Carlo with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 win against clay court specialist Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

In a match that saw Alcaraz make more errors than he would have wanted, the Spaniard bounced back from a poor second set to find a way to get over the winning line and stay on track for a potential showdown with Sinner in Sunday’s final.

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“I was playing really well in the first set. I was feeling the ball 10/10,” said Alcaraz said.

“Then I started pretty well in the second set as well and had a chance to break his serve in the second game, but I didn’t take it.

“When you don’t take the opportunities at this level, you have to run back. He played more aggressive after that, but I would say it was a great fight in the end.”

Alcaraz will now face No 8 seed Alexander Bublik in his next match after the Kazakhstani beat Jiri Lehecka 6-2, 7-5.

All-time prize money in men’s tennis:

1. Novak Djokovic ($193,215,570)

2. Rafael Nadal ($134,946,100)

3. Roger Federer ($130,594,339)

4. Andy Murray ($64,687,542)

5. Carlos Alcaraz ($64,336,028)

6 Alexander Zverev ($61,319,289)

7. Jannik Sinner ($61,191,211)

8. Daniil Medvedev ($51,212,284)

9. Pete Sampras ($43,280,489)

10. Stan Wawrinka ($38,276,045)

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