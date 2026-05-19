Carlos Alcaraz will leave a sizeable chasm in the draws at Queen’s and Wimbledon after the Spaniard pulled out of the grass-court swing due to injury.

In late April, the world No 2 said he would miss the French Open because of an ongoing wrist problem – an issue that flared up at the Barcelona Open last month.

The two-time Roland Garros winner was hoping to return at SW19 but on Tuesday, Alcaraz announced that his time away from the court will continue.

Alcaraz wrote on X, “My recovery is going well, and I feel much better, but unfortunately, I’m still not ready to be able to play, and that’s why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen’s and Wimbledon.

“They are two really special tournaments for me, and I’ll miss them a lot. We keep working to return as soon as possible!”

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Alcaraz will hope that he can mount a defence of his US Open title in August but for the time being, getting his body right for his return to the ATP Tour is of the utmost importance.

So, where does this leave Alcaraz in terms of prize money and rankings points?

In 2025, Alcaraz won Queen’s by beating Jiri Lehecka in the final in three tight sets. In doing so, he pocketed €471,755 (£408,400) and claimed 500 rankings points.

The Olympic Silver medallist then lost in the Wimbledon final to Jannik Sinner in four sets, earning himself £1,520,000 and 1,200 ranking points.

While the prize money for the two grass court tournaments have not been revealed for 2026, they are likely to be in a similar ballpark this season. And, if Alcaraz had matched his 2025 feats this year, he could have pocketed around £2m.

The 23-year-old currently has 11,960 points but as a result he will lose 1,700 points from his tally. That will still keep him second, with third-ranked Alexander Zverev currently way back on 5,705.

But his chances to secure the year-end number one ranking appear to be all but over.

After his Italian open triumph, Sinner is now sitting pretty atop the pile on 14,750 points and is the heavy favourite to win this year’s Roland Garros.

Alcaraz beat him in a final for the ages in Paris last year but there will be no such repeat in 2026.

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