Carlos Alcaraz has big questions to answer as he heads into the 2026 season, according to Grand Slam-winning legend Mark Woodforde.

While defending champion Jannik Sinner will head into the Australian Open as the big favourite to defend the title he has won in conclusive fashion for the last two years, his big rival is heading to Melbourne after a turbulent off-season that saw the shock exit of his long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Alcaraz will be quizzed relentlessly by the world’s media when he speaks for the first time about the split with Ferrero and if he fails to reach his lofty levels in the first Grand Slam of the year, his decision to part ways with the coach who has worked with him since he was a teenager will be highlighted.

Now 12-time Grand Slam doubles winning champion Woodforde has given Tennis365 his verdict on the Alcaraz coaching split, as he suggested it could play into the hands of Sinner

“There is an asterisk against the name of Carlos Alcaraz right now,” declared Woodforde, who is an ambassador for this week’s Bank of China Hong Kong Tennis Open.

“All eyes are going to be on him once he gets to Australia to see how he navigates the landscape without Ferrero alongside him.

“Nothing has changed with Sinner. The coaching situation is still very solid and to return as a two-time defending champion, it looks good for him heading into 2026.

“With Alcaraz, we just have to wait and see how he handles it.”

Woodforde went on to admit he is in awe of the tennis served up by Alacarz and Sinner over the last couple of years, when the duo have shared the last eight Grand Slam titles between them.

The ATP Tour may have been concerned about how the sport would react to the end of the long era dominated Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, with Woodforde claiming Alcaraz and Sinner have ‘saved’ men’s tennis.

“We were spoiled by the success of those three, Nadal, Djokovic and Federer for a long time,” added Woodforde.

“There were legitimate questions for the men’s tour to ask about what it’s going to be like when they stop. We are two thirds into that now, as Djokovic is still out there playing, but to have Alcaraz and Sinner jump in so quickly has been a huge saviour for men’s tennis.

“It is also a huge nightmare for some players out there because they are having to readjust their game plan again to try and combat these two fantastic champions.

“These two are going to be compared to the generation before and that is Djokovic, Nadal and Federer. The accumulation of Grand Slams those players had was extraordinary, but I have to say it takes my breath away when I watch Alcaraz and Sinner live at court level.

“I am astounded by how ferociously they hit the ball and the speed that it comes off their racket. And they seem to do it with ease. It’s just pure ball striking. I’m just glad my career was over 20-plus years ago and I didn’t have to deal with that.”