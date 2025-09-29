Spanish tennis great Alex Corretja has described Carlos Alcaraz as a “gift to the sport” as he declared that the 22-year-old is comparable to the legendary Rafael Nadal.

Since the start of the clay-court season in April, Alcaraz has lost just two ATP Tour matches and he has reached the final at eight consecutive tournaments, winning six.

Alcaraz became the youngest world No 1 in ATP history after winning his maiden major at the 2022 US Open, and he returned to top spot after securing his sixth Grand Slam at the 2025 US Open earlier this month.

The Spanish star, who has won 23 ATP singles titles, appears to be well on his way to becoming one of the greatest players in tennis history.

Alcaraz has frequently been compared to his compatriot, Nadal, who sits second on the all-time men’s Grand Slam list with 22.

In an interview with BolaVip, Corretja lauded what Alcaraz is doing for tennis and backed him to continue his remarkable success.

“It’s a blessing to have a player like Carlos Alcaraz. He is truly a gift to the sport. It is nearly a miracle to be honest,” said the two-time French Open runner-up.

“We (Spain) have had so many great players in the past, but after Rafael Nadal, our legend of the sport, all of a sudden we have Carlos who is comparable.

Carlos Alcaraz News

“He is winning Grand Slams, he is the world No 1. It is something very unexpected and very fortunate for us to have him.

“It is good for our sport and our country. I think we really need to appreciate it, because what he is doing is very, very difficult and he is only 22 years old and has already won six Grand Slams.

“He will win many more Grand Slams in the future. Everybody loves him, because he is so natural. He is so humble and simple, and he says whatever he feels. He is very straightforward and acts very well. He is very unique.”

In 2023, Corretja predicted that Alcaraz will win all of the sport’s biggest prizes and become “one of the special ones.”

“I think Alcaraz is going to win all the Grand Slams on all surfaces, even the Masters,” the former world No 2 told Eurosport.

“I think he is going to be a player who is going to win all the titles practically possible and it is because of the way he plays, his ambition, and his character.

“I think his tennis is very high. So it seems to me that Alcaraz is destined to be one of the special ones.”

