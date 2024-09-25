Carlos Alcaraz reveals Rafael Nadal Davis Cup wish as retirement rumours grow

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal played doubles together at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Carlos Alcaraz expressed his hope that the Davis Cup Finals are not Rafael Nadal’s “last dance” after the 22-time Grand Slam winner was selected as part of the Spanish team.

Nadal joins Alcaraz in making up part of captain David Ferrer’s team for the Finals, which will take place in Malaga this November.

Spain last won the men’s team event in 2019 where they were anchored by Nadal, who had won the French and US Open titles earlier that season.

However, rumours are swirling that this year’s event could be the final tournament of the 38-year-old’s career, after repeated physical issues over the past two seasons.

Nadal has not played since the Olympic Games in Paris, where he fell in the second round of the men’s singles to Novak Djokovic, and reached the doubles quarter-final alongside Alcaraz.

The former world No 1 was set to play the Laver Cup this past weekend but pulled out – with Alcaraz proving to be the main star of the event.

Speaking just under two months ahead of the Finals, Alcaraz revealed that he does not “want to think” about the possibility of Nadal retiring at the tournament.

“It’s always great having Rafa around,” said the world No 3.

“I miss him. I’m not going to lie, I missed him in the Laver Cup. Obviously, as much time as I can spend with him, it’s a privilege for me.

“I don’t want to think that it’s a potential last dance for him in Malaga. I just want to enjoy seeing him on court as much as I can.

“It’s great support having him in the team. He can bring a lot of experience to the Davis Cup.”

Carlos Alcaraz News

Carlos Alcaraz leaps above Novak Djokovic in tennis rankings as Emma Raducanu moves up

Will Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz revive their partnership? Spain’s Davis Cup captain reacts

Alcaraz played a key role in securing Spain’s place at the Finals, winning two singles rubbers and a doubles rubber in his nation’s successful qualification campaign in Valencia two weeks ago.

After guiding Team Europe to Laver Cup glory, the French Open and Wimbledon champion returns to ATP action at the China Open in Beijing

Alcaraz is the second seed in the Chinese capital, only behind world No 1 Jannik Sinner, and comes into the tournament feeling confident after his Laver Cup performances in Berlin.

“I played great matches in the Laver Cup, which helped me a lot to have more confidence coming to this tournament,” added the 21-year-old.

“I beat Ben Shelton, who was playing great, and Taylor Fritz, who came from the final in New York.

“Having those victories, it’s great for my confidence and level to come here with extra energy knowing I’m ready to do a good result, knowing that I have a really tough draw.”

Read Next: Jannik Sinner downs Carlos Alcaraz as Aryna Sabalenka moves closer to No 1 – our China Open predictions