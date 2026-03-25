Rafael Nadal has urged the Spaniards not to lose sight of Carlos Alcaraz’s success following his recent defeats as the tennis great also insisted his on-court behaviour during his Miami Open loss was “understandable”.

Alcaraz made an outstanding start to the 2026 season as he beat Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final to become the youngest player to complete the Career Grand Slam, beating his idol Nadal’s record in the process.

The 22-year-old followed it up with the Qatar Open title and then took his winning streak to 17-0 as he reached the semi-final of the Indian Wells Open before things started to unravel as he was beaten in straight sets by Daniil Medvedev.

The world No 1 made a solid start to the Miami Open as he beat rising star Joao Fonseca in straight sets, but then lost 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 against the unseeded Sebastian Korda.

Questions have been raised about Alcaraz on the back of the two defeats, but 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal says it is “pointless”.

“We’re not going to worry about two defeats, they’re pointless,” the tennis legend said when receiving an honorary doctorate at the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid.

“He’s bringing success to Spanish sport that would have been hard to imagine 30 years ago. I never lose sight of what everything he does means. We’re not going to worry about the two defeats.”

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Alcaraz was never comfortable against Korda as he told his team at the start of the second set “I want to go home”. He also mentioned several times during the Sunshine Double that players always raise their level against him.

With the American claiming an early break, he looked set for a straight-sets defeat, but managed to hit back and take it to a decider before Korda eventually got the job done.

“Everyone, no matter how successful they are, has the right to feel frustrated or tired one day,” Nadal said. “I think that when he saw it, he would have preferred not to show it. He probably didn’t like seeing himself like that, but it’s understandable.”

But the former world No 1’s message to the Alcaraz detractors is clear: “When you come off a win at the Australian Open, you’re number one in the world, so what happens? Are you going to win every match this year? Of course not. We all have to congratulate and thank Carlos for what he’s doing.”

The seven-time Grand Slam winner will have an extended break as he won’t be in action during the latter stages of the Miami Open with his next event likely to be the Monte Carlo Masters.

And he will once again be under pressure in terms of the ATP Rankings as he is the defending champion, while world No 2 Jannik Sinner doesn’t have any points to defend.