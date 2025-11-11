Carlos Alcaraz appeared to be on course to claim his place in the last four of the ATP Finals as Alex de Minaur served for the match against Lorenzo Musetti, but a dramatic twist in the tale could have a huge impact on the final stories in the 2025 tennis season.

Musetti won the final four games of a dramatic and emotional contest against De Minaur as he sealed a 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 that sets up the prospect of a showdown with Alcaraz on Thursday that will have so much riding on it.

Not only will the two players taking part be battling for a place in the semi-finals of the tournament in Turin, but Musetti could also secure the year-end world No 1 ranking for his compatriot Jannik Sinner if he can beat Alcaraz.

“I think today at a certain point of the match I was really struggling physically,” said Musetti. “Alex raised the level and intensity. I was struggling to find solutions, but then with a big heart, with big passion for this game.

“I don’t know from where. I started to feel better and to play better. The support of the crowd is literally amazing. I have to thank them all.

“I think I improved a lot on the mental side. Of course I’m pushing myself to the limit. I’m playing every match with the top players. I knew that.”

Musetti also looked ahead to his match against Alcaraz, where he will be assured of huge vocal backing once again from the Turin crowd.

“The next one coming is against Carlos so I know how difficult it is, especially in these conditions. I’ll try to enjoy and fight like I’ve done today,” he added.

Alcaraz has admitted the battle for the year-end No 1 title with Sinner has been on his mind in recent weeks and he will now need to beat one of his fellow Italians to seal the deal.

If he beat Musetti, he will also secure his place in the semi-finals in Turin, but a win for the home favourite would spark a scramble for places in the next phase of the tournament.

The permutations over what comes next are complex, but Musetti is likely to need a straight sets win against Alcaraz to keep his hopes of playing in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals alive.

Thursday’s action in Turin is set to be dramatic from first to last, with Taylor Fritz needing to beat Alex de Minaur to ensure his passage to the last four.