The ATP Rankings don’t always provide an accurate reflection of current form, with the latest UTR Ranking offering a snapshot of the real leaders in the men’s game.

While the official ATP list is compiled using a 52-week rolling points system, the UTR Ranking is built using an algorithm that reflects results in real time.

Victories against higher-ranked players are worth more in the UTR list than the official ATP or WTA Ranking, meaning they offer up a more accurate reflection of the current form at the top of the game.

The UTR Ranking is based on the current form from the last few weeks and months rather than reflecting results that occurred up to a year ago, with the system created to promote fair and competitive play across the tennis world.

All players, regardless of age, gender, geography, or skill level, are rated on the same scale between 1.00 and 16.50 based on actual match results.

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The UTR Ranking is open to players of all levels of the game, and the algorithm used provides intriguing insights at the top of the game.

The debate over who the best player in the world is right now may appear to have been won by Carlos Alcaraz after he claimed victory in the last two Grand Slam tournaments, but Jannik Sinner is sitting top of the UTR Ranking list after his win at Indian Wells and dominant performances at the Miami Open.

Alcaraz is in second place after he was beaten by Daniil Medvedev in Indian Wells and was then beaten by Sebastian Korda in Miami.

The UTR list has Medvedev in third place after his stunning return to form in recent weeks, with Novak Djokovic in fourth place after his run to the Australian Open final in January, with his win against Sinner in the semi-final boosting his UTR Ranking as it came against a higher-ranked rival.

Alexander Zverev is set to move up to No 3 in the ATP Rankings next week, but he is down in sixth place on the UTR Rankings list, behind Australia’s Jack Draper.

Jack Draper has slipped out of the top 20 of the ATP Rankings due to his long spell away from the game due to injury, but the Brit’s impressive return to action at Indian Wells and an appearance in the quarter-finals sees him installed at No 10 on the UTR Rankings list.

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UPDATED UTR RANKINGS

1. Jannik Sinner

2. Carlos Alcaraz

3.Daniil Medvedev

4. Novak Djokovic

5. Alex De Minaur

6. Alexander Zverev

7. Felix Auger-Aliassime

8. Arthur Fils

9. Lorenzo Musetti

10. Jack Draper

11. Ben Shelton

12. Alexander Bublik

13. Taylor Fritz

14. Francisco Cerundolo

15. Holger Rune

16. Valentin Vacherot<

17. Sebastian Korda

18. Learner Tien

19. Tommy Paul

20. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

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