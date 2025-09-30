Carlos Alcaraz was not happy with the umpire during his 2025 Japan Open final showdown with Taylor Fritz as he declared “you haven’t played tennis in your life” to the official.

The incident came in the opening set when chair umpire Fergus Murphy gave Alcaraz a time violation as the six-time Grand Slam champion prepared to serve.

Alcaraz could not understand why Murphy started the shot clock so swiftly after a point where he finished at the net as he argued he needed more time to return to the back of the court to ask for the balls to serve.

The world No 1 said: “Do you think this is normal? Is this normal or not? I’m asking a question, is it normal or not?

“I finish a point at the net, I’m a little bit tired about the point, and I can’t go to ask for the balls. Do you think this is normal or not?

“You haven’t played tennis in your life, come on. You never played tennis in your life. You never played tennis because you said this is normal.”

Carlos Alcaraz News

Alcaraz, who was competing in his ninth consecutive final, went on to prevail 6-4, 6-4 against world No 5 Fritz to secure his maiden Japan Open title in his debut at the Tokyo ATP 500 event.

With his triumph, Alcaraz avenged his defeat to Fritz at the Laver Cup earlier this month and improved his head-to-head record against the American to 4-1 (4-0 excluding Laver Cup).

A rare show of frustration for Alcaraz

It is seldom that Alcaraz argues with officials, although he did have a dispute with chair umpire Greg Allensworth at the Cincinnati Open in August.

That incident was sparked by Alcaraz being asked to cover the Evian logo on his water bottle when Allensworth told him mid-match that sponsor logos must be covered.

Alcaraz, who is sponsored by Evian, refused to cover the logo.

