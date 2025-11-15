Carlos Alcaraz has spoken about his motivation to reach the heights of the legendary trio of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

The world No 1, who has won six Grand Slam titles, revealed a specific number of majors he would be happy to finish his career with.

Alcaraz is currently competing at the ATP Finals in Turin, where he is seeking a maiden title at the year-end championships.

Carlos Alcaraz opens up about chasing the Big Three

Carlos Alcaraz has said that reaching the same level as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer is a goal he believes he is capable of achieving

The Spaniard wants to be the player with the most Grand Slam titles in history, but admitted he would settle for winning one major fewer than Djokovic, who is the record-holder

Alcaraz also discussed his friendship with Nadal and answered whether he would beat his legendary compatriot on clay if both players were at their peak

The 22-year-old has won the US Open (2022 and 2025), Wimbledon (2023 and 2024), the French Open (2024 and 2025).

Djokovic holds the all-time Grand Slam record with 24, while Nadal and Federer retired on 22 and 20 majors respectively.

What Carlos Alcaraz said about matching Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

In an interview with El Partidazo de COPE, Alcaraz expressed his desire to sit at the same table as the Big Three in terms of accomplishments.

“It’s an achievement for the end of my career, it makes me ambitious and I see myself as capable of doing it,” said the Spaniard.

Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz gets ATP Finals backing from two-time Slam finalist: ‘He has a better chance’

Jannik Sinner’s reaction to Carlos Alcaraz’s year-end No 1 milestone revealed

“If I didn’t believe I was capable, there wouldn’t be any goals. There would be nothing without that goal; that’s why I believe I can do it.”

Asked if would sign up to win 23 Grand Slam titles in his career, Alcaraz said: “Without hesitation. 23? Right now.

“In the end, we have to be realistic. I want to be the one with the most, I want to surpass Djokovic with 24, but 23… 23, we’re talking! It’s no joke…”

What Carlos Alcaraz said about his friendship with Rafael Nadal

Alcaraz was asked if he would beat 14-time French Open champion Nadal in a match on clay if both were at their peak.

“I think Rafa would win, without a doubt,” Alcaraz said.

On his relationship with Nadal, Alcaraz added: “He always offered me a helping hand. Now we’re two friends who talk to each other as equals, and that means everything to me.”

READ NEXT: What Carlos Alcaraz said about year-end No 1 feat, his indoor record and calls for Davis Cup change

