Carlos Alcaraz shares immediate reaction to Ben Shelton hiring Juan Carlos Ferrero as his coach

Ben Shelton and Juan Carlos Ferrero have been confirmed to work together from the 2027 season in one of the biggest surprises of the season.

Ferrero has been teasing return to tennis since splitting with Carlos Alcaraz at the end of the 2025 season, but not many were predicting it would be with Shelton.

Alcaraz and Ferrero achieved brilliant things together in the six years they spent together, including a monumental six Grand Slam title triumphs for the Spaniard.

Ferrero will be looking to replicate that work with Shelton, who is yet to claim a Grand Slam title in his burgeoning career in the sport.

After winning the Vienna Open, Alcaraz was asked about his thoughts on his former coach signing up to one of his biggest ATP rivals.

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Alcaraz responded: “If it is true I think it’s going to be a great addition to Ben’s team and I think Juanki [Juan Carlos Ferrero] is going to do great and it’s going to help him a lot to increase his level even more so I will be aware of him.”

There is just one space on the ATP Tour rankings currently splitting Alcaraz and Shelton, with the Spaniard at world No 3 and the American at world No 4.

However, there is a major chasm of ranking points between the two players, with Alcaraz currently 3350 points above his American rival.

Shelton and Alcaraz have played each other four times in the sport, with the Spaniard leading their head-to-head with three victories.

The American’s only victory against Alcaraz came at the 2026 US Open, when Shelton won a five set classic to knock the star out of the quarterfinals of the New York Grand Slam.

Shelton, meanwhile, will be hoping that Ferrero can turn him into a genuine world beater on the Grand Slam stage, as he only has one final to his name so far.

That came at the US Open this year, but he was beaten by Alexander Zverev in four sets to end his dream of becoming the first American major winner since 2003.

Elsewhere, Shelton has reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, and the fourth round of Roland Garros.

Shelton will be hoping Ferrero can help the star on clay especially, as he has previously struggled on the surface more than any other.

Ferrero was a clay court specialist during his playing days and even claimed the Roland Garros title in 2003, which was the sole Grand Slam title of his career.