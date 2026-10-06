Carlos Alcaraz reacts to ‘special’ Japan Open title as he opens up about ‘negative thoughts’

Carlos Alcaraz described his victory at the 2026 Japan Open as “special” as he reflected on the journey he has been on since his injury setback.

The world No 3 defeated 19th-ranked Jiri Lehecka 7-6(4), 6-4 in the final in Tokyo to defend his title at the ATP 500 tournament.

Alcaraz fought back from 1-3 down in the first set to force a tiebreak — which he won after recovering from a 2-4 deficit.

The seven-time major champion then earned the only break in the second set to take a 4-3 lead before sealing a decisive victory.

It is Alcaraz’s third title of 2026 following victories at the Australian Open and the Qatar Open — and his first since returning from over four months on the sidelines with a right wrist injury.

In an on-court interview with Tennis TV, Alcaraz said: “I’m really happy to be able to lift a trophy again.

“It’s been a while and obviously it’s special after my injury, my comeback, it’s the second tournament I’ve played since my comeback.

“Lifting the trophy, it means a lot. I’m just really, really happy about it. Really top week. I didn’t find my best tennis, my best level, but I did find the good solutions. I think that’s what matters at the end.

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“Playing the most important points the best you can. I think I did it this week. I’m just happy. I think today was the best match of the week, or at least more consistent, the level that I played. Just really, really happy.”

The Spanish star was also asked if he had doubts about whether he would be able to return from his injury.

“Obviously, negative thoughts come to your mind. If you’re going to come back healthy, the same as I was before. If I will be able to be more normal, without pain at all,” said the 23-year-old.

“A lot of thoughts came to my mind, but I tried to stay away, put those thoughts away all the time. I knew, my team and I knew, that if I come back, I’m going to be healthy 100%. I trust them, I trust myself, and it worked out.”

Alcaraz then hailed his team in his speech during the trophy ceremony.

“With my team, what a journey since I got injured,” Alcaraz said. “It’s been a really long time, a really long process, a slow one. Up and downs, doubts. Really good moments, as well,”

“The hard work everyone made for me just to be ready, to be in a good shape, to be healthy physically, for the comeback, and making sure that I’m not gonna be injured again — it’s been incredible.

“So, I just have to say thank you for everything you’ve done, not only during this time, but always behind me, supporting me, doing whatever it takes for me to be better. Not only on court, but off the court, as well.

“So, I just have to say thank you for that, and I feel really a lucky person to be surrounded by you guys.”

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