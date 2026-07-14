Carlos Alcaraz continued to worry fans after his name was not on the entry list for the Canadian Open, which is set to start at the beginning of August.

Alcaraz has already missed Roland Garros and Wimbledon due to a wrist injury he suffered at the Barcelona Open in April, and many expected him to return for the North American hardcourt swing.

However, the Spaniard will not play the Canadian Open and there has been no official confirmation that he will return to tennis anytime soon.

Greg Rusedski has claimed Alcaraz will not play the US Open and Boris Becker has also cast doubt about the star coming back to tennis in the next few months.

However, a new report has suggested there is positivity in the Alcaraz camp that he will return before the US Open.

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According to Spanish outlet Laverdad, the World No 3’s absence from the Canadian Open entry list is nothing to be worried about and entirely part of the plan for his recovery.

“Alcaraz’s team has chosen to focus all their efforts on arriving in the best possible condition for Cincinnati, a tournament that begins in mid-August,” said the report.

Alcaraz might have worried fans and pundits with his recent training video, in which he was not hitting balls with any force, but his wrist is reportedly healed.

The report continued: “Before that, he will need to be medically cleared and the plan is for doctor Angel Ruiz-Cotorro to grant it this week he saw him last Friday in Barcelona and the impressions were very positive. The wrist is healthy, completely healed and they are gradually increasing the training load.”

Alcaraz will not lose any more ranking points by missing the Canadian Open, as he withdrew from the event last year.

He did, however, win the Cincinnati Open last season so he will be defending the full 1000 points if he does return to the Masters tournament.

The one thing that is for sure, however, is that tennis has missed Alcaraz more than many expected.

That is a sentiment that has been echoed by World No 1 Jannik Sinner.

Speaking in his post-match Wimbledon press conference, after claiming the title, Sinner said: “Big, big respect to Sascha, because he’s doing something amazing. His game is growing and growing.

“In the same time, that’s exactly what’s good, because you have always someone who is pushing you to the limit. We hope that Carlos is coming back, as well, because tennis needs him.

“Having Novak [Djokovic] still around, having all the young players coming, it’s really, really nice. At the same time, you always need to work hard and have moments like this.”