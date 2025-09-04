Carlos Alcaraz has been outed as a Swansea City following a tweet from the club.

In the fandom that no one up until now knew existed, Alcaraz has been pictured holding the home shirt of the Welsh football club with his name and the number one printed on the back.

A message from the club, who play in the second tier of English football, read: “All the best to Swans fan Carlos Alcaraz in this evening’s US Open semi-final!”

We can at least tell that the picture is not recent given Alcaraz does not have his buzz cut but the tweet is one of the more unsuaul ones involving tennis players.

Alcaraz has previously declared himself a Real Madrid fan which may actually explain why he has an affinity for the Welsh club. Former Madrid legend Luka Modric is part-owner of Swansea and the two have been pictured together in the past.

Ahead of his match against Novak Djokovic, Alcaraz has vowed “revenge” having lost four of their last five meetings.

“Novak, we all know Novak’s game. It doesn’t matter that he has been out of the Tour since Wimbledon. [He’s] playing great matches here,” Alcaraz said. “I know he’s hungry. I know his ambition for more, so let’s see. I know I played a lot of times against him. I really want revenge. That’s obvious.”

Djokovic meanwhile is focusing on recovery with the Serbian 16 years older than his semi-final opponent.

“The next couple of days is really key for me to really get my body in shape and ready to battle five sets if it’s needed. I would love to be fit enough to play and to play potentially five sets with Carlos,” Djokovic said. “I know that my best tennis is going to be required, but I’d rise to the occasion.

“Normally I like to play the big matches on a big stage. It’s just that I’m not really sure how the body is going to feel in the next few days.

“But I’m going to do my very best with my team to be fit for that. There’s going to be a lot of running involved, that’s for sure. It’s not going to be short points.”

