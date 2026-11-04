Carlos Alcaraz maintains remarkable flawless record as he wins his opening Paris Masters match

Carlos Alcaraz secured a 7-6(4), 6-3 win against Alex Michelsen in his opening match at the Paris Masters, as he continued a remarkable flawless record on the ATP Tour.

Six years and eight months have passed since Alcaraz secured his first win on the ATP Tour and while he is still a relative novice at the age of 23, the list of players he has faced who are younger than him have been growing.

Michelsen is one of those looking to catch up and possibly overtake Alcaraz at some point in his career, but he has now lost all 12 sets he has contested against the seven-time Grand Slam winner.

It also continued Alcaraz’s impressive winning record against players who were born before him, as he has now won all 16 matches against younger rivals.

This latest win was a comprehensive victory for Alcaraz, as he overcame an uncertain start to find his best form and move through the gears in the second set.

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“I broke early, but I made a couple of mistakes,” said Alcaraz, who is looking to continue his winning form after he lifted the title in Vienna last Sunday.

“He was playing great. It was difficult because he was solid from the baseline, but I am just happy with everything. With my first match and with the feeling I got today. Just can’t wait to be back on court tomorrow.”

Next up for Alcaraz will be former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, in what will be a glamorous match for the Parisian crowd.

Berrettini secured his place in the third round by defeating home hope and 2024 finalist Ugo Humbert 7-6(3), 7-5 in one hour and 46 minutes.

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Alcaraz has won three of his four matches against Berrettini and on an day when Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur were all beaten at the Paris Masters, the Spaniard is now the outstanding favourite to lift the indoor title in Paris for the first time.

He will also be anxious to make up for missing the French Open in Paris last May due to a wrist injury and he confirmed he is keen to make up for lost time as his message after the win against Mickelson was written onto the camera that read: “Paris I missed you!”

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