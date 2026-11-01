Carlos Alcaraz now holds a record over Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal in one key area

Carlos Alcaraz finds himself in yet another ATP Tour final at the Vienna Open, where he is set to play Alex de Minaur for the ATP 500 trophy.

Alcaraz is in his second final since coming back from his wrist injury, after he won the Japan Open last month, and he is playing very good tennis at the indoor tournament.

The Spaniard has beaten the likes of Karen Khachanov, Daniil Medvedev, and Tommy Paul in Vienna to reach the 37th ATP Tour final of his career so far.

Alcaraz has now made the final of 37.9% of tournaments he has played, which is a simply stunning record for the 23-year-old Spaniard to hold.

That puts him above all of the members of the ‘big three’ – Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic – when they are the same age as Alcaraz.

Percentage of finals reached at 23-years-old

Carlos Alcaraz – 37.9%

Rafael Nadal – 36.1%

Novak Djokovic – 24.8%

Roger Federer – 20%

In fact, Nadal is the only player who truly comes close to Alcaraz’s current record of 37.9% of finals made in his career so far. The King of Clay achieved a similar 36.1%, but Alcaraz’s final appearance at the Vienna Open has seen him topple his compatriot.

Djokovic and Federer, meanwhile, were late bloomers when compared to the feats set by Alcaraz.

Djokovic, who only had one Grand Slam title at the age of 23, is third on the list, with 24.8% of finals reached, while Federer only managed to reach the final in 20% of the tournaments he played in the early years of his career.

Alcaraz is well on his way to usurping the feats set by Federer, Djokovic, and Nadal, but there is still plenty more for the Spaniard to prove yet.

The longevity set by the ‘big three’ is what makes the most impressive and Alcaraz will need to continue this level for another decade at the very least to reach the achievements set by Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic.

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But at this point, it looks like only one thing could stop him and that is injury. He has suffered sporadically with injuries throughout his career already, which was not something that can really be associated with either Federer and Djokovic.

Nadal did suffer with injuries, but that largely came at the end of his career, after he had put his body through torture in order to become one of the best players to ever play the sport.

But if Alcaraz can stay healthy, he has a very good chance of usurping some of the best ever records set by Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic.