Carlos Alcaraz has admitted he regrets some of the comments he made to his team during his shock loss at the 2026 Miami Open.

The world No 1 fell to a three-set defeat to Sebastian Korda in the third round of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami last month.

Early in the second set of the match, a frustrated Alcaraz directed an outburst towards his coaching box, and his words were picked up by courtside microphones.

“I can’t take it anymore, I want to go home now, man. I can’t take it anymore, I can’t take it anymore, I can’t take it anymore,” Alcaraz declared.

Ahead of his appearance at the 2026 Monte Carlo Masters, Alcaraz addressed saying that he wanted to go home during his defeat to Korda.

“Obviously, there are things I regret saying during the match, and that’s one of them,” the seven-time Grand Slam winner told Spanish media.

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“In the end, when things aren’t going well, when you try and it doesn’t work out, there comes a point where you’re not thinking clearly and you blurt out something that you really shouldn’t have.

“But that’s how things go, you have to learn from them.”

What Samuel Lopez said about Alcaraz’s comments

Alcaraz’s coach Samuel Lopez weighed in on the 22-year-old’s comments during an interview with Eurosport Spain last month.

“Let’s see, I don’t think it should be normalised in the sense of just leaving it as it is,” said Lopez.

“But I also don’t see it as anything surprising. He’s 22, and you have to make him understand that these kinds of comments have a lot of impact, especially outside the team. Internally, we knew how we arrived in Miami and what the situation was.

“He has to try to control those impulses that he has: he has always had them, and less and less each time.

“He has to control them, especially for the opponent, both the player and the opposing team, not to show those weaknesses in certain moments.

“But beyond that, it’s a way of expressing himself and releasing some of the tension and fatigue that builds up. There’s no need to give it more importance.”

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