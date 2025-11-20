Carlos Alcaraz believes there is nothing unusual with suggestions that Jannik Sinner is “obsessed” with him, stating the feeling is mutual.

The new “Big Two” of Alcaraz and Sinner have dominated men’s tennis the past two years as they shared eight Grand Slams between them, won the most titles, topped the ATP Rankings and prize money lists.

The 24-year-old Sinner was the standout player in 2024 and finished as the year-end No 1 while Alcaraz claimed that honour this year and is most people’s pick as top player for the 2025 season.

The Spaniard also dominated his head-to-head meeting with his big rival in 2025 as he won four of their six encounters, including in the Roland Garros, US Open and Italian Open finals, to take a 10-6 lead in the rivalry.

Sinner, meanwhile, won the Wimbledon and ATP Finals title matches.

Most Alcaraz and Sinner press conferences are dominated by questions about the other and the pair never shy away from answering them as honestly as possible.

ATP News

Andy Roddick identifies the moment Carlos Alcaraz forced Jannik Sinner to change his focus

How quickly could Jannik Sinner replace Carlos Alcaraz as world No 1 in 2026?

Ahead of this ATP Finals, former doubles world No 1 Nicolas Mahut made his “obsession” claim on Eurosport, stating: “He (Sinner) can still improve his transition game, his attacking game, his net game. And above all, when you read his statements, he’s obsessed with Alcaraz.”

Sinner no doubt upped his game in Turin as after the US Open final defeat, he vowed to change his approach in order to be more unpredictable and he stuck to his words as he added a lot of variety to his game and it paid off as he beat the six-time Grand Slam winner 7-6 (7-4), 7-5 in the final.

In an interview with Spain’s Marca, Alcaraz was asked for his opinion about five-time men’s Grand Slam doubles champion Mahut’s comment.

“I think we both are,” he replied. “He’s lost two or three matches in the last two years, and the vast majority of them have been against me.

“Jannik needs to see and think about what he needs to improve to beat the player he hasn’t been able to beat more often. It’s logical and normal.

“I have lost to more players, but my focus is on trying to improve and do things so that the next time we face each other, I’ll be a much better player.”