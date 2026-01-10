Carlos Alcaraz has split with his coach after six years together.

A close friend of Carlos Alcaraz has labelled the Spanish superstar ‘humble’ and a ‘wonderful person’ after detailing an insightful meeting with the six-time Grand Slam champion.

Alcaraz was most recently rewarded for his excellent behaviour on court with the 2025 Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award, edging out Felix Auger-Aliassime, Casper Ruud, and Grigor Dimitrov.

The 22-year-old ended last season as the year-end number one after adding two more Grand Slams to his haul – at the French Open and US Open.

However, as with most of the world’s top athletes, access to their inner circle is, often, limited to the outside world.

Natalia Beciu, who is an Ibiza PR and events organiser and also known to be a close friend of Alcaraz, recently recalled an endearing story in which the youngster showed his true colours.

“I had a couple of friends with me, and I introduced my friend, whom he had never met in person,” Beciu said to La Formula del Exito podcast.

“And he said, ‘Of course, I remember you perfectly! Hey, thank you so much!’ Because she was the friend I had brought with me to see him at Wimbledon. And he had given us the tickets.

“And he was like, ‘Wow, I remember you perfectly! How are you? Hey, did you enjoy the match?’

“It had been a year! And the guy said, ‘Thank you so much for coming to Wimbledon to see me.'”

Beciu is no stranger to dealing with the world’s biggest celebrities, including recently organising Barcelona star Lamie Yamal’s birthday party, emphasising that the world No 1’s humility is greater than most.

Ibiza is one of Alcaraz’s favourite destinations, usually choosing to spend his off-season on the Spanish island with friends, including Beciu.

“He is humble and noble. He is a wonderful person, extremely disciplined,” she later noted.

“I think he is a great guy. We are friends. He is a very good person. I think he deserves everything that is happening to him.

“Of course, it is the result of a lot of effort on his part. And that’s it. You’ll always hear me saying only good things about him. Because he’s one of the few people in the world whose humility and politeness have moved me.

“He’s one of those people who walks into a room, and when he leaves, he’s made it a better place.

“He can walk into a room, and I might have 45 friends in that room, and he stops to greet each and every one of them. You can think that’s normal, but it depends.

“I am much more antisocial and would find it a bit tedious. He greets each person individually, gives them time, and remembers everything. He has a great memory and pays attention to details.”

Alcaraz began his 2026 season with an exhibition against Jannik Sinner in South Korea, prevailing 7-5, 7-6(7) over the Italian.

The Spaniard will seek to become the youngest-ever male singles player to complete the Career Grand Slam – winning all four Grand Slam events – at the Australian Open, competing in Melbourne from January 18 – February 1.