Carlos Alcaraz had to have a long conversation with his parents when he started getting tattoos after his Grand Slam wins and he has vowed to continue the tradition after his thrilling success at the US Open.

Alcaraz’s parents were not impressed when their son suggested he would get tattoos to celebrate his major successes, especially as they have been coming at such a rapid rate despite his tender years.

The newly installed world No 1 sealed a stunning sixth major title as he beat his great rival Jannik Sinner in Sunday’s US Open final and now he is dreaming up the next tattoo to toast the moment.

Alcaraz has dates of his Grand Slam win inked onto his skin and he celebrated his first French Open title by getting a tattoo of the Eiffel Tower on his ankle.

Now he has dreamed up a new plan for his second US Open win, as he revealed in an interview with ESPN.

More Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s next tournaments: When could they meet again?

Donald Trump delivers Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner verdict after US Open final

“Probably I’m going to do two things,” he said. “Probably the Brooklyn Bridge and the Statue of Liberty. I’m gonna do both… and the date. This one is special, so I will have to do both.”

Alcaraz insisted he had not decided where to put the tattoos, but he might have to make sure his parents are happy with him for continuing this inking habit, after his comments last year.

It is a tradition for US Open winners to appear on daytime TV on the Monday morning after their victories and Alcaraz opened up on his rivalry with Sinner as he appeared on the TODAY show.

“I think we push each other to the limit every time and my practices is just focused to see how I could be better just to beat Jannik,” stated Alcaraz, as he say alongside the women’s US Open champion, Aryna Sabalenka.

“That rivalry is special, splitting the Grand Slams, fighting for the great things, and then seeing that thanks to him I’m just a better player,” he continued. “I think the rivalry is great for that.

“It was a tough match, obviously. When I lost the second set, (I) tried to keep it going. When I had a chance in the fourth set, to be honest, I was shaking. I’m not going to lie.

“Thinking like, ‘OK, it might be this time, it might be in the fourth set,’ so my legs were shaking to realise that I had the chance to win another US Open

“It was tricky and difficult to control it, but at the same time it was a beautiful moment.”

Alcaraz has confirmed that he will take a short break from tennis after pulling out of Spain’s Davis Cup match this week due to fatigue following his long run in New York.

READ NEXT: Jannik Sinner echoed the sentiments of Novak Djokovic as he made a brutally honest US Open confession