Carlos Alcaraz during his US Open 2026 round of 16 match against Tommy Paul.

Despite his injury issues coming into the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz has breezed through to the quarter finals of the Grand Slam.

The Spaniard did not play for four and a half months prior to the US Open due to a wrist injury he suffered at the Barcelona Open in April.

There were big questions marks around the world No 3, but he has brushed all of them aside by beating Roman Safiullin, Jaime Faria, Wu Yibing, and Tommy Paul to reach the last eight.

The star has barely been troubled in his first four matches, dropping just one set en route to the quarter finals of the final Grand Slam of the year.

Alcaraz made headlines when he suggested he would play less tournaments going forward, due to the hectic nature of the ATP Tour schedule, and now he has confirmed how long he sees himself playing tennis.

Speaking during his post-match press conference after defeating Paul in the round of 16, Alcaraz doubled down on his decision to play less tournaments.

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“Tennis can be very unpredictable because you don’t know how many matches you’re going to win, whether tournaments will last one match or seven. You can never know for sure,” he said.

“It will depend on how I feel physically, how I feel mentally, whether I need long breaks at the beginning, middle, or end of the season,” said Alcaraz.

The Spaniard then confirmed that his decision is to lengthen how long he can play the sport and he then put an expiry date on his career.

“I’d like my career to be very long, to last for the next 10 or 15 years, so I definitely want to take care of my mental and physical health,” he revealed.

“Right now, I want to keep playing, but in such a long career… it will depend; what I am sure of is that I’m going to take those breaks.”

Despite his decision to play less tournaments, Alcaraz has confirmed that he will be playing an ATP 500 event in the 2026 season.

He has been confirmed to play the Rotterdam Open for just the second time in his career. He previously won the indoor hardcourt tournament in 2025.

He was set to play the tournament in 2026, but withdraw at the last minute after winning the Australian Open just a few weeks prior. To date, this is the only event Alcaraz has been confirmed to play next year.

The star has also signed up to the Laver Cup, the Japan Open, and the Six Kings Slam this season, so fans can expect to see much more of Alcaraz.