If everything goes to plan, Carlos Alcaraz is set to return to tennis very soon after missing five months of ATP Tour action.

A wrist injury suffered by Alcaraz at the Barcelona Open has kept him out of a pivotal part of the ATP Tourseason, from April until August.

The Spaniard has missed Roland Garros and Wimbledon, as well as three Masters events, which has caused a slide down the ATP rankings.

Alexander Zverev has usurped Alcaraz as the World No 2 thanks to his Roland Garros winning campaign and run to the final of Wimbledon.

Alcaraz will soon get the chance to climb back up the rankings as he as appeared on the entry list for the Cincinnati Open, which begins on the 11th August.

That is not the only tournament Alcaraz has signed up for, as he now has four tournaments slated for his 2026 return.

Carlos Alcaraz’s upcoming schedule

Cincinnati Open – 11th-23rd August

US Open – 23rd August 13th September

Laver Cup – 25th-27th September

Six Kings Slam – 21st-24th October

The star has also appeared on the entry list for the US Open, as he looks to win the Grand Slam for the first time since the 2025 season and for the third time in his career.

Alcaraz has also been confirmed for two exhibition contests at the back-end of the season.

The Spaniard will play the Laver Cup yet again as he looks to help Team Europe win their title back from Team World. The tournament takes place at The O2 Arena in London this year and will take place between the 25th and 27th September.

He will play alongside Rafael Jodar, Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev, Flavio Cobolli, and Jakub Mensik as they play a Team World featuring Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Alexander Bublik, Learner Tien, and Tommy Paul.

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Elsewhere, Alcaraz has also been announced to play the Six Kings Slam for the third consecutive year. The exhibition event, which is broadcast worldwide on Netflix, takes place in Saudi Arabia and offers players the chance to win $6 million in prize money.

Alcaraz will play alongside Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Zverev, Taylor Fritz, and De Minaur. Alcaraz has never won the event, with Sinner lifting the trophy in both 2024 and 2025. The event is set to take place between the 21st and 24th October.

It is currently unclear what other tournaments Alcaraz will play, although if his return in Cincinnati and Flushing Meadows is a success, it is easy to theorise.

Alcaraz will likely play the Shanghai Masters and the Paris Masters, as well as the ATP Finals at the end of the year.