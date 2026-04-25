Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Boris Becker and Arthur Fils have all sent messages of support to Carlos Alcaraz after the Spaniard’s French Open withdrawal.

On Friday, Alcaraz announced he had withdrawn from the Italian Open and the French Open due to the wrist injury that ended his Barcelona Open campaign and also forced him out of the Madrid Open.

In a post on social media, the world No 2 wrote: “After the results of the tests carried out today, we have decided that the most prudent thing to do is to be cautious and not participate in Rome or Roland Garros, while we assess the situation to determine when we can return to the court.

“This is a difficult time for me, but I am sure we will come out of this stronger.”

It will be only the second time that Alcaraz will have missed a Grand Slam since he made his main draw major debut at the 2021 Australian Open.

Alcaraz’s legendary compatriot Nadal reacted to Alcaraz’s announcement on social media.

“Hang in there, Carlos! I hope you have a speedy recovery,” wrote the 22-time Grand Slam winner. “These difficult moments highlight everything you’re doing. Stay strong and sending you a big hug!”

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Speaking on a TikTok livestream, WTA world No 3 Gauff expressed sadness about Alcaraz’s withdrawal and shared some warm words about the 22-year-old star’s character.

“I’m so sad about Carlos. That was the first thing I saw after I finished my match. I wish him all the best,” said the two-time major winner.

“Seriously, he is a nice person. I mean, I don’t know him super well, but the times we’ve interacted, he seems like a really nice person. So I’m really sad. Any player that gets hurt… it just sucks. The timing of it is also unfortunate.

“Just one of those players that makes the room lighter. So you don’t wish anyone injured, but especially after defending a big title and things like that.

“I wish him a speedy recovery for Wimbledon. I’m glad he’s trying not to force it and maybe make a career-ending mistake.”

French ATP star Fils, who is ranked 25th, said: “It’s really bad news. He’s a great guy, a great friend.

“I think we’re all going to miss a great champion there. But he will be back, and when he does, he will win several more titles.”

Tennis icon Becker responded to Alcaraz’s post on Instagram.

“Wishing you a full & speedy recovery! Tennis is NOT the same without you. Vamos Carlito,” wrote the six-time Slam champion.

Renowned coach Patrick Mouratoglou also commented.

“Extremely sad news but wise decision. A career is long,” said the Frenchman.

READ NEXT: Former British No 1 says Carlos Alcaraz’s injury nightmare ‘puts a lot of things in doubt’ amid Wimbledon claim

